It's that time of year again when you can listen to some great singing and give science a boost at the same time.

The Great Backyard Bird Count takes place this year from Friday through Feb. 20. It entails logging in all the birds you see in a 15-minute stretch wherever you live on at least one of the four days. Each February, millions of people around the world take part in these bird counts to help scientists track global bird populations and learn more about migration patterns.

Not sure which bird is which? Downloading the Merlin Bird ID app can help participants learn to identify local feathered friends. Bird sightings can be entered on the eBird Mobile app. Go to birdcount.org to learn more about both apps and how to use them.

Participants without smartphones can use computers instead; step-by-step instructions are available at birdcount.org.

Several Virginia State Parks are offering self-guided activities during the bird count, including Chippokes in Surry, Hungry Mother in Marion, New River Trail in Max Meadows and First Landing in Virginia Beach. To learn more about events at state parks, go to www.virginiastateparks.org.

For details about the bird count, go to birdcount.org