Gardening lecture series begins with quest to 'have it all'

If you've been inspired by a lush garden during Historic Garden Week or captivated by an appealing magazine spread and can't wait to duplicate all that profusion and detail at home, three qualities can help protect you from disappointment: patience, practicality and persistence.

Garden designer, author and photographer C. Colston Burrell will present "Beauty, Integrity and Resilience: Can a Garden Have Everything?" at 7 p.m. Thursday to open Piedmont Master Gardeners' 2022 Spring Lecture Series. The four online talks will be presented on Zoom.

"I'm a great proponent of starting small, or realistically, and working up to a larger vision," said Burrell, who is the author or co-author of 12 books and leads garden and nature tours across the country and abroad. "It's complex and simple at the same time. If you don't know plants, read as much as you can."

In Thursday's lecture, Burrell will address the importance of choosing gardening practices that respect the soil, sun and shade conditions you have and complement habitat needs for birds, pollinators and wildlife.

One secret to gardening success is choosing plants that suit your soil conditions, he said. Remember to be realistic. Planting an enchanting specimen that needs well-drained soil in a marshy spot because you like the way it looked in a photo or depriving another plant of the shade it needs to thrive won't help your garden succeed.

"Planting a yarrow where a swamp iris should be is doomed to fail," he said. "Adjust your aesthetic to thinking of your garden as a habitat. The idea is to work toward using plants that will work in our environment."

Taking the time to educate yourself about what will and won't grow in your space — and what local fauna will and won't devour — can help prevent expensive mistakes, he said.

"How defiant does one want to be?" Burrell said. "We have deer. Do you plant hundreds of dollars in tulips only to see the deer eat them? Or do you plant something like narcissus that the deer don't want to eat?"

It can take several years for perennials, shrubs and trees to look the way you've always pictured them. Burrell suggested filling bare patches with annuals until your perennials are established.

He also recommends planting plugs of blue phlox under trees and shrubs to achieve the fullness and color you seek. "It seeds freely, and it will make young gardens look very established in a shorter amount of time," he said.

Be honest with yourself before you even visit the garden center about how much work and time you are willing to commit. Even with solid planning, there's no such thing as a maintenance-free garden, and every experiment isn't guaranteed to succeed.

Then again, part of being a gardener is being willing to weather a blooming blooper or two.

"It's a system, and it's going to have its own trajectory, and there will be winners and losers, Burrell said. "Don't give up. Be persistent. If you're not killing enough things, you're not trying hard enough.

"You need to experiment. You'll never know it all by reading. Give yourself permission to fail."

Coming up in the series:

7 p.m. March 10: "The Three Sisters: Indigenous Origins and Best Growing Practices" with Renée Gokey and Christine Price-Abelow of the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of the American Indian. Gokey, a citizen of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, is the museum's teacher services coordinator; Price-Abelow is Smithsonian Gardens' lead horticulturist at the museum. They will discuss indigenous gardening practices for growing beans, corn and squash.

7 p.m. March 24: "Home Garden Berries: Selection, Cultivation and Growing Alongside Ornamental Plants" with Jayesh Samtani. Samtani, who is with Virginia Tech's School of Plant and Environmental Sciences, is based at the Hampton Roads Agricultural Research and Extension Center. He will discuss growing strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries and figs and ways to integrate them with other attractive plants.

7 p.m. March 31: "The New Sustainable Garden: Designing with Native Plants" with Barbara Ryan. Ryan, the founder and owner of Chain Bridge Native Landscapes LLC in McLean, has a master's degree in sustainable landscape design from George Washington University and is a certified Virginia Horticulturist (VNLA), Level 2 Chesapeake Bay Landscape Professional and Fairfax Master Naturalist.

Each lecture is $10. Register online at piedmontmastergardeners.org/events to receive your links to the Zoom sessions.

