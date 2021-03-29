Free bags of compost to be given away April 10

Local gardeners soon can get a jump start on nourishing their soil as a busy growing season begins.

Rivanna Solid Waste Authority will be giving away 40-pound bags of McGill Soilbuilder Compost to the first 300 customers at the McIntire Recycling Center from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 10, while supplies last. The center is at 611 McIntire Road.

McGill, one of RSWA’s compostable food waste partners, processes the food waste that is collected at the recycling center. The compost, which is certified with the Seal of Testing Assurance by the Composting Council, results from recycled vegetative green waste, untreated wood waste, biosolids, food waste and agricultural by-products.

Staff members will be on hand to help carry compost bags to customers’ vehicles.

To learn more, go to https://www.rivanna.org/mcintire-recycling- center/.