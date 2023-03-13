PHILADELPHIA — Upon entering the Philadelphia Flower Show space at the Pennsylvania Convention Center last week, I was entranced by a forest of stunning orchids suspended from the ceiling above the color-changing entrance garden. The display, titled “FLORASTRUCK,” greeted visitors back indoors after two pandemic years at the city’s FDR Park.

The nine-day event, billed as the world’s oldest and largest indoor garden show, typically draws some 250,000 attendees from around the globe. It drew to a close on March 12.

This year, the show’s display gardens were arranged in a winding promenade that allowed for leisurely, self-guided meandering. The new layout, meant to mimic an outdoor stroll, beckoned visitors to enter displays and participate in immersive, 360-degree “floral scapes,” some as large as 2,900 square feet.

The show’s theme, “The Garden Electric,” was intended to conjure the “spark of joy while giving or receiving flowers,” according to The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, which organizes the annual event. The concept of that spark served as inspiration for this year’s roughly three dozen exhibits — the most in the show’s 195-year history — created by designers of diverse backgrounds and specialties.

Among them, “Eye Candy,” presented by Schaffer Designs of Philadelphia, evoked the colors and scents of sweets, as mannequins with flowers where their heads should be and a giant, pink petal-frosted doughnut were among the confections glowing under neon lights.

“In Search of Peace,” by Treeline Designz of Portland, Oregon, told the story of a woman attempting to calm her horror-stricken grandchildren living in war-torn Ukraine with the tale of a peace fairy who lives in a nearby forest. A pyramid reminiscent of a Rubik’s cube towered at the edge of the exhibit, which guided visitors through a curvy walkway lined with locally grown trees and plants.

The “Brain Forest” exhibit by Jennifer Designs of New Jersey was a glowing, bare-branched tree with exposed roots atop a flower-adorned brain to enter and explore.

Black Girl Florists network designed a panoramic vista featuring three sideways barrels spilling separate bright pink, orange and purple flower streams downhill toward a 10-foot tree, under which they became intermingled to form a mixed-flower bed. The display is symbolic of the unity of the network’s individual members. And “Studio Exotica,” a disco-inspired display presented by Ill Exotics of Philadelphia, was a horticultural nightclub with dancers, a DJ and a bartender decked out in flowers and tropical plants.

As I took notes and photos during the press and member preview, my companion attended a make-and-take “potting party” hosted by Grammys’ designer Tu Bloom. She created a lovely arrangement of Pericallis “Senetti Violet,” Tradescantia “Pink Panther” and Peperomia “Schumi Red” planted in a fabric grow pot.

Other add-on options included the “Flowers After Hours” masquerade party, guided show tours, early-morning photography tours, “Design + Dine” craft sessions and an immersive butterfly display.

The Kids’ Cocoon hosted free children’s programming every day, and Family Frolic Day took place on March 12. Fido Friday welcomed ticketholders’ leashed dogs on March 10.

In the juried portion of the show, in which hundreds of growers compete for prestigious blue-ribbon awards in various botanical categories. New categories this year include citrus, forced-cut branches and an invitational contest for floral design. Stroll through the “PHS Hamilton Horticourt” section in the center of the floor to inspect the entries up close.

I’d be lying if I said the vendor Marketplace and new “shop-local” Maker’s Market sections weren’t just as enjoyable as the floral displays. With more than 200 booths selling flowers, gardening gear, seeds, artwork, home goods, jewelry, food and clothing, let’s just say my credit card got as much of a workout as my legs did.