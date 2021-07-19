Embracing benefits of no-till gardening

With summer in full swing, the garden looks replete, healthy and fruitful, displaying a convergence of spring and summer crops: cabbage, kale, summer and winter squash, and plenty of tomato plants, peppers and eggplants. Savarino showed me a fennel plant that had produced a broad, white bulb; this is hard to achieve in warm climates such as ours, and you have to wonder whether this is a product of no-till practices.

The family has had the plot since 2005, but they switched to no-till gardening five years ago. “It’s supposed to come into its own in the fourth year, and that seemed to be the case for us last year,” Savarino said. “We just had wild growth.”

Savarino was inspired by Ruth Stout (1884-1980), a Connecticut gardener who popularized no-till gardening in several books. She used hay as her mulch, but it can come with weed seeds. Straw is cheaper and more available, and it takes a little longer to break down. Savarino said she contacted the grower of the straw she uses, and he assured her that he had not used pesticides on the wheat it came from.