Don't forget aesthetics in ecological gardening equation

"Piet works, as do many artists, in a highly visual and intuitive way," Kingsbury writes.

His style also continues to evolve. Earlier, his compositions featured blocks of varieties, harmoniously arranged. In recent years, he has developed an aesthetic in which the medley of perennials and grasses is set within a field or matrix of one plant. This makes it harder for the design to "read," but it opens up a dizzying number of planting combinations and effects, given Oudolf's plant repertoire. In the two-acre meadow in Delaware, plants are set amid a sea of prairie dropseed grass; in another bed, the matrix is of a low grass named little bluestem.

In October 2017, I spent a day with Oudolf in his one-man studio at Hummelo. One thing I wanted to learn was how he put together his perennial designs, hoping I could somehow deconstruct his work and thus discern his creative artistry. There is an old film of Picasso at work where the constant reworking of images reveals a restless, fertile mind, and with it, a glimpse of his genius. So, by Oudolf's side, I followed the scratches of his pens, seeing how he built a field of this amid clumps of that, trying to get inside his mind.