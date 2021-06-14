Container gardening can transform your outdoor spaces

Another factor to watch is narrow necks. If the opening is smaller than the rest of the container, root growth will make it difficult to remove plants in autumn.

Soil mixes

Don't use soil from the garden in pots; it's too dense and will become saturated, which leads to root rot. Potting mixes typically contain peat moss; limestone to buffer the acidity of the peat moss; humus; and perlite. Harvesting sphagnum peat moss from bogs has become an environmental concern, and peat-free mixes are available. Or you can make your own mix with finished, screened compost, sharp sand and some garden loam. Some gardeners add fine pine-bark mulch and chicken grit.

I like to use pea gravel topped with filter fabric, which stops soil from washing through. This renders the pots heavy (and secure), so do the soil work after you have placed the pot where you want it.

Leave an inch or so between the soil line and the rim of the container to allow for more efficient watering.

Plant options

If you're going with annuals and tropicals, the formula of thriller, filler and spiller still holds - that is, an upright starring plant (thriller), a plant cascading over the lip (spiller) and something to occupy the rest (filler).