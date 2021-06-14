Container gardening can transform your outdoor spaces

King Louis XIV famously grew orange trees in the wooden boxes known as Versailles planters, but you don't have to be rich, regal or into powdered wigs to enjoy the luxury of growing plants in pots.
From the smallest city balconies to expansive suburban back yards, containers and the plants they hold have the ability to transform any outdoor space and take the garden joyfully from summer to fall.
The container garden can be as exuberant or elegantly subdued as you like, and much of the creative fun is in matching the pot or planter with the plant effect you desire. The options are broad, and visits to the terraces of public gardens will offer plenty of inspiration.
Why containers?
Plants raised in pots expand the presence of the landscape and garden to the patios, terraces and walkways immediately around the home. You can create sculptural focal points where they're needed and bring color and texture into otherwise empty areas.
Container plantings also draw butterflies, hummingbirds and other pollinators, and they generally enliven the outdoor living space at a time when other areas of the garden have receded after spring.
For those in urban spaces, the container may be the only way to introduce eye-catching plants, including herbs and veggies, to your world. (If your piece of the outdoors is an elevated balcony, make sure containers are secured and remain within weight limits.)
Lastly, the right container, in size and form, can project a sculptural quality that gives a space an aura of elegance.
Container types
Pots and planters are available in many materials and shapes, but a couple of principles apply to all of them. First, the larger the container, the less the stress on the plants, because soil moisture and temperatures will be more even. Second, the container must drain, unless you're growing pond plants. And resist the urge to place a saucer beneath a pot; doing so will lead to wet soil and root rot.
Larger pots are harder to handle and are more expensive than smaller ones, but a single large pot or a grouping of three, say, will have a presence that a clutter of small pots lacks.
If you're putting more than one plant in a pot, use a container at least 19 inches across, said Margaret Atwell, who creates the terrace containers at the U.S. Botanic Garden.
Mass-produced terra-cotta pots are affordable and handsome enough. Plastic versions retain moisture longer, but you may feel as if the world already has enough plastic. Glazed clay pots can complement a color scheme, if you're planting with one in mind.
The Victorians liked their cast-iron urns and pots, but beware of metal containers. In hot regions, such as the Mid-Atlantic, a metal container, especially a dark one, can get too toasty in a sunny location and cook the plants. One way to mitigate this is to line the container with bubble plastic. Another would be to place it in a shadier location and plant accordingly.
Another factor to watch is narrow necks. If the opening is smaller than the rest of the container, root growth will make it difficult to remove plants in autumn.
Soil mixes
Don't use soil from the garden in pots; it's too dense and will become saturated, which leads to root rot. Potting mixes typically contain peat moss; limestone to buffer the acidity of the peat moss; humus; and perlite. Harvesting sphagnum peat moss from bogs has become an environmental concern, and peat-free mixes are available. Or you can make your own mix with finished, screened compost, sharp sand and some garden loam. Some gardeners add fine pine-bark mulch and chicken grit.
I like to use pea gravel topped with filter fabric, which stops soil from washing through. This renders the pots heavy (and secure), so do the soil work after you have placed the pot where you want it.
Leave an inch or so between the soil line and the rim of the container to allow for more efficient watering.
Plant options
If you're going with annuals and tropicals, the formula of thriller, filler and spiller still holds - that is, an upright starring plant (thriller), a plant cascading over the lip (spiller) and something to occupy the rest (filler).
Atwell recommends going to a nursery and perusing the whole array of plants as candidates for the container combination. "Look at everything, even the houseplants, even vegetables and herbs, and look for things that have interesting leaves, colors, patterns and textures," she said. "It could even be a shrub." Some of the most appealing and enduring container plantings don't lean too heavily on flower ornament.
It helps to first know the light conditions of your container location. Partial shade gives plants some respite from the full-on afternoon sun (and reduces watering needs).
In constant shade, flower display will fall off, so go for foliage effect alone with such plants as ferns (hardy or tender), asparagus ferns, caladiums, philodendrons and coleus, to name a few. In thinking of color, Atwell said, don't forget that a combination can be in shades of green, including lime green.
Herbs are an obvious choice for containers, because most of them like hot summers on the dry side. They're happier in free-draining containers than in garden beds, and they'll still need regular watering.
Feeding and care
What's the price of all this instant and movable beauty? Watering. Most containers will need a deep drink daily during the hottest weeks of the year.
You know the pot has been thoroughly soaked when water drains from the bottom. Try to water the soil rather than the foliage, and do so before plants show any significant wilting.
Water your pots even when it rains. Containers are not sufficiently watered by nature, even in summer deluges. Your finger is the best tool for gauging soil moisture. Your eye is the next best tool; look for leaves that are flagging.