If you're happiest with a bit of potting soil under your fingernails, it's not too late to get in on a trove of inspiring ideas for this year's plans and plantings.

Tickets are on sale at VAGardenWeek.org for this year's Historic Garden Week events in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Local stops include Morven on April 15; a tour of Tillman Garden and Greenhouse in North Garden, Upper Bundoran in North Garden and Home Paddocks on Red Hill Road in Charlottesville on April 16; and stops at Carr's Hill, Pavilion Gardens and the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at the University of Virginia on April 17.

Activities during the April 16 tour will include nature walks led by master naturalists at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and greenhouse demonstrations of potting and houseplant propagation techniques at noon and 2 p.m., both at Tillman Garden. At 11 a.m. on April 17, there will be a guided tour of the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at UVa led by a member of the Descendants of Enslaved Communities.

Albemarle Garden Club, Charlottesville Garden Club and Rivanna Garden Club are hosting the local events. This year's tour headquarters is at the Baldwin Center in North Garden.

The sites offer gardening ideas, information and "respite in the middle of chaos," organizer Julie Kline Dixon told The Daily Progress. "People can be inspired to start their own gardens and get involved in conservation and restoration."

Leslie Harris, one of this year's tour chairs, said that proceeds raised by the events go to restoration projects for historic public gardens in Virginia. The Virginia Garden Club's extensive restoration of UVa's Pavilion Gardens between 1960 and 1965, funded by Historic Garden Week proceeds, is an example. Proceeds also help fund graduate-level research fellowships.

Food trucks will be at the Baldwin Center at 5005 Edge Valley Road during the April 16 tour, including Buzzing Bee Coffee, The Pie Guy and Raclette Man. Vendors will include Virginia Donelson Studios, Pour La Maison, Original Designs by Maria Pace, Oliva, Sarah Bray Bermuda and Moon Roots Herbs. There will be free cookies at Upper Bundoran too.

The events are among 29 tours that will be presented by 48 Garden Club of Virginia member clubs across the commonwealth between April 15 and 22.

The inaugural Historic Garden Week in 1927 raised $7,000 to rescue trees that Founding Father Thomas Jefferson had planted at Monticello.

Sturdy walking shoes are highly recommended, and walkers should expect uneven, sloping surfaces on tour. The tour is not accessible to visitors with disabilities. Parking is available at all of the properties. Limited parking is available at the Baldwin Center, which is a three-minute walk from Tillman Garden, and shuttle service to Tillman Garden will be available.

Tickets for the April 16 tour are $50 and are being sold in advance online only at VAGardenWeek.org. Morning tickets admit visitors from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and afternoon tickets are from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Keep in mind that no tickets will be sold the day of the tour.

The Morven tour on April 15 is $20, and no advance tickets will be sold. Cash and checks will be accepted. The tour will be canceled if there is inclement weather.

Admission to the UVa tour on April 17 is free. For tickets and details, go to VAGardenWeek.org.