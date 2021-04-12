A British gardening show is the escape we didn't know we needed

It may go without saying that the program, alluringly retro, analog and tranquil, has offered succor to its stuck-at-home viewers over the past year. As a new series begins both in the U.K. and the United States (available on the streaming service BritBox), it promises to keep supplying its doses of pandemic medicine.

But at least in its own country, “Gardeners’ World” has always functioned as much as an escape from life’s tribulations as gardening itself. First aired in 1968, it is a program that could come only from Britain, where gardening is part of the national identity, and where a garden show needs neither explaining nor hyping.

It airs during prime time as a place for the practical gardener to get advice and inspiration and the armchair gardener to be entertained. An early host was the avuncular Percy Thrower, who showed up in a starched shirt and tie, and dispensed guidance while puffing on a pipe. He was known as the nation’s “head gardener” but was booted off the show in the 1970s for appearing in commercials.

The Cambridge-educated Don, who once designed jewelry for the London jet set, is more difficult to pigeonhole. Articulate and smooth, he delivers his advice with the gusto of a Shakespearean actor. The ladies love him, perhaps because he is that rarest of male creatures, suave and handy at the same time.