Holidays, history unite to delight at presidents' homes

Sometimes, joining the throng for holiday shopping or hitting the road for home in humming traffic can fill the heart with excited anticipation. At other times, a bit of quiet and some understated grandeur can be just the ticket for a satisfying holiday moment.

Whether you’re taking a break from all the bustle to savor the season this week or looking for appealing activities to share with visiting family members or houseguests next week, local presidents’ residences in Albemarle and Orange counties offer options.

“After Hours at Highland” gives visitors a chance to see President James Monroe’s 1818 Guesthouse in winter twilight from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We’ve been doing this series of events for about six years,” said Jason Woodle, Highland’s marketing and events manager. The latest version respects different comfort levels with pandemic social distancing by presenting self-guided tours in which guides remain available in case visitors would like to ask questions.

“We weave the story of James Monroe the president with his daughters, his wife, his family and his presidency into one story,” Woodle said.

Beau Robbins, a first-person interpreter, will greet guests in costume as Monroe.

“The man is amazing,” Woodle said. He makes his own clothes. He plays a younger Monroe. He’s there the whole time interacting with the guests.”

Don’t be surprised if Robbins expresses surprise when you whip out a smartphone for photographs.

“He’s one of those interpreters who does not break character,” Woodle said. “It’s a very immersive experience.”

As darkness begins to settle in at the estate, safe flameless candlelight offers “a different kind of experience,” Woodle said. “We want this to be a unique experience that you can’t get any other time of year.”

Tickets are $25. Get them at https://highland.org/events/.

At MonticelloRemaining Holiday Evening Tours at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello are scheduled for after 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as Dec. 29 and Dec. 30. The tours offer people a chance to learn how enslaved members of the community celebrated the holidays, glimpse the kinds of greenery that would have graced the home during the season in Jefferson’s era and see the Dome Room and other memorable public and private spaces.

Guests will head to the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center to meet their tour guides. These tours are recommended for ages 7 and older, and children must be able to climb and descend stairs without an adult’s help. If you need to plan for mobility and access needs, keep in mind that these spaces are not accessible, and climbing steep stairs is part of the experience. Tickets are $85; make reservations at least 48 hours in advance online at monticello.org or call (434) 984-9880.

Monticello also will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Eve.

At MontpelierMake sure that guests who are planning to stay with you bring comfortable walking shoes so you can hike more than 8 miles of outdoor trails together at President James Madison’s home in Orange County. There also will be exhibitions to explore, including “Mysteries of Montpelier,” “The Mere Distinction of Colour” and “Color Through a Child’s Eye.”

If younger family members are part of the mix, keep in mind that all guests ages 12 and younger can get in for free when they visit with a paying adult between Monday and Dec. 31. Everyone is encouraged to bring donations of nonperishable foods for Orange County Love Outreach Food Pantry.

Drop by Montpelier’s archaeology lab to learn more about artifacts discovered by staff members and people who participate in public archaeology programs.

The Constitution Tour, offered at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 30, offers a closer look at the U.S. Constitution’s Montpelier roots. Adults get in for $38; admission is $15 for ages 6 to 12 and free for children younger than 6. Keep in mind that if your houseguests plan to hang around for a while, you’ll need to visit by next week; Montpelier will close for its annual restoration from Jan. 2 to 13.

Head to www.montpelier.org for all the particulars.

