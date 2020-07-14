What food do you think of when hot weather hits? It is probably America’s favorite dessert, made from milk products, sweetening, and flavoring. It is a food that delights all ages. However, considering the long history of many foods, ice cream is one of the relative “new kids” on the food scene.
Considering the almost instant popularity of ice cream, it is impossible to say who invented it. Marco Polo, who traveled extensively through China in the late 13th century, reported the Asian practice of making water and milk ices. Water ices were popular in Venice and Italy from the 14th century on.
In 1600, an Italian confectioner set up a cafe in Paris serving ices. This cold refreshment soon was copied throughout Paris. Probably some of the early water ices contained a little milk and cream.
The first recorded occasion of the appearance of ice cream was at an elaborate banquet given by the English king Charles I, around 1640. The frozen “cream ice” was such a surprise and such a success that Charles called in the cook and ordered him to keep the recipe a secret forever. To prove that he was serious, the king pensioned off his cook with a generous sum. But the cook did not keep his word, and ice cream became popular. At first, it was a luxury specialty.
Later in the century, across the channel in France, Louis XIV’s guests at a state dinner were surprised to see “in silver gilt cups, what apparently was a freshly laid egg colored like those for Easter. However, before the dinner guests had time to recover from their surprise at such a novelty for dessert, they discovered that the supposed eggs were delicious sweets — cold and compact as marble.”
The American colonists were not far behind their European neighbors. A guest at Governor Bladen’s mansion in Maryland describes a dinner in 1774. “We had a dessert no less curious, among the rarities of which it was composed, was some fine ice cream which, with Strawberries and Mil, eat Most Deliciously.”
In 1774, there was a public announcement of the delicacy. Philip Lenzi of London would prepare special orders of ice cream, declared an advertisement in a New York paper. Three years later, an ice cream advertisement read, “Ice cream of what sort they will please to order.”
Many leaders of American government were connected with the popularity of ice cream in this country. George Washington, out first president, had two pewter ice cream pots, which were presumably used at Mount Vernon. Mrs. Alexander Hamilton, wife of the secretary of the treasury, introduced Washington to ice cream in 1789. Thomas Jefferson, the third president, had learned recipes for ice cream dishes while in France.
Perhaps the most famous American patroness of ice cream was Dolley Madison, who served as hostess for the wifeless Jefferson, as well as for her husband, James Madison, the fourth president.
A contemporary wrote of one of Dolley Madison’s parties: “Mrs. Madison always entertains with grace and charm, but last night was an exception. There was a sparkle in her eye and a stir among the guests when they entered the dining room. The table was set with French china and English silver, and laden with good things to eat. In the center, high on a sliver platter, was a large shining dome of pink ice cream.” It was strawberry ice cream, one of Dolley Madison’s favorites.
Ice cream’s rich flavor was so soothing and popular that Ralph Waldo Emerson, the New England writer, complained about the lack of conversation in homes: “We dare not trust our wit for making our house pleasant to our friends, and so we buy ice cream.”
In 1846, an American, Nancy Johnson, invented a machine for making ice cream. It not only simplified the process, but increased control over the finished product. It was a portable, hand-cranked ice cream churn that beat the mixture of cream and flavoring with a paddle as it froze. The canister of cream sat in a wooden bucket full of ice and salt. In about 20 minutes, it produced ice cream.
The invention of this machine made it possible for anyone to produce ice cream at home. Rock salt, commonly called “ice cream salt,” became a cheap commodity. The visits of the ice cream man, with his horse and cart and his iron claw to heave blocks of ice, kept the household supplied with ice. The new ice cream machine also made it possible to mass produce ice cream and sell it commercially.
Ice cream vendors on the streets started in New York around 1828, when a group of boisterous fellows with kettles in their hands yelled, “I scream, ice cream,” to attract customers. At about the same time, Italian ice cream vendors under the leadership of Carlo Gatti also became popular on the streets of London and other English cities. These vendors were Italian immigrants. Thus the dessert, once the star of banquets, became an everyday street commodity.
Ice cream cones first appeared in 1904. Credit for their discovery goes to Mr. E. Hamwi, a Syrian waffle vendor. Until that time, ice cream was sold in little dishes, primarily at fairs. One day, an ice cream vendor located next to Hamwi’s stand ran out of dishes. Mr. Hamwi, observing the situation, helped out by rolling one of his thin waffles into the shape of a cone. It hardened as it cooled. The ice cream was put into it, to the customer’s delight. A great new American institution was born.
By 1893, 42 years after making the first American commercial ice cream in 1851, Jacob Fussell produced the ice cream soda. It quickly became known as “the national beverage.”
Fussell was the first large-scale commercial producer of ice cream. Fussell, a Baltimore milk dealer, noticed the rising demand for ice cream — and that there was surplus ice cream in the summer. He made much larger quantities than the local restaurants and hotels could use and provided them at a lower price. Fussell was the forerunner of today’s ice cream manufacturers, including such firms as Haagen-Dazs, Ben and Jerry’s and Edy’s (my favorite).
I think that, without a doubt, along with American pie, ice cream is the most beloved dessert. It is probably regarded as a staple food that can be eaten at all times. Vanilla ice cream outsells all other flavors, with chocolate second, and strawberry third in popularity.
Do you expect me to lick my ice cream out of the dish? Where is my spoon?
