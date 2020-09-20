Ask the Expert:: Why is it so important for children and teens to t=get the HPV vaccine?

Australia is on track to eliminate cervical cancer due to nearly universal adoption of HPV vaccination on top of already established screening programs. Unfortunately, the HPV vaccination rates in the U.S. are still lagging well behind those of other developed countries. According to 2019 national data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), just 54.2% of adolescents were up to date on their HPV vaccination (although this is up from 40% just a few years ago). To be fully effective, vaccination must occur prior to exposure, and the best way to do that is vaccinate at the recommended ages of 11 to 12, even in the midst of a pandemic. The best offense is a good defense, as it is far easier to prevent cervical cancer (and other HPV-related cancers) than it is to cure it with surgery, chemotherapy or radiation.