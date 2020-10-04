Ask the Expert: What surgical options are available for stroke patients?

What surgical options are available for stroke patients?

In the United States, stroke is the leading cause of disability and fifth-leading cause of death. Traditionally, when most people hear the word "stroke," they think of someone suffering from a blockage of an artery supplying blood to the brain. However, broadly speaking, there are two types of stroke: ischemic and hemorrhagic. Both types of stroke have surgical options that have evolved significantly in the past 10 years due to advances in our understanding of the disease and improvement in surgical technology.

Ischemic stroke, or blockage of an artery supplying blood to the brain, is an emergency. Irreversible damage to the brain can be prevented if the blockage of the artery is addressed as soon as possible. Over the past five years, patients suffering from ischemic stroke who undergo a surgery called mechanical thrombectomy have benefited from significant reductions in disability and death. The treatment is a minimally invasive procedure that steers a soft wire and catheter from either the wrist or groin artery to the blocked artery in the brain. Once the catheter is positioned at the blockage, the clot is sucked into the catheter to open the blocked artery and restore blood flow to the brain. Patients who quickly undergo the surgery may recover with little to no disability.