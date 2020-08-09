Ask the Expert: What conditions may require a pediatric liver transplant?

The most common indication for liver transplantation in children is biliary atresia, accounting for roughly 40% of pediatric liver transplants.
Biliary atresia is a liver disease that first develops in young babies, and it happens because the tubes that normally drain a special type of fluid from the liver called bile become inflamed and then blocked with scar tissue. The reason that this happens has been the subject of intense research for many years but is still not well understood.
Babies with biliary atresia will develop yellowing of the eyes or skin in the first weeks of life. It is very important to point out that yellowing of the eyes or skin commonly happens to healthy newborn babies, and does not by itself mean that a baby has biliary atresia. Any baby with yellowing of the eyes or skin should be carefully evaluated by their general pediatrician to try to better understand the cause. If there is any concern for liver disease, the baby should be referred immediately to a pediatric liver specialist.
At the pediatric liver clinic at University of Virginia Medical Center, we offer phone consultations to pediatricians and an expedited evaluation of these cases. With early evaluation and early treatment, we can reduce the risk that a child with biliary atresia will need a liver transplant.
Aside from biliary atresia, a number of other diseases or conditions may require a pediatric liver transplant. These include:
• genetic diseases (diseases that run in the family and lead to damage to the liver, or cause a serious problem that does not damage the liver, but that can be only cured by liver transplant)
• autoimmune diseases (diseases in which the body’s immune system is inappropriately activated against the liver and causes liver damage)
• liver tumors
• any liver injury that leads to permanent failure of the liver’s function.
For more information about pediatric liver transplants at UVa, visit childrens.uvahealth.com/services/pediatric-transplant-services/liver-transplant.
Dr. Frank DiPaola is the medical director of pediatric liver transplantation at UVa Health System.
