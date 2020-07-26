What are the most important steps you can take to protect your eye health? What are some signs there may be medical issues with your eyes?
Vision is often regarded as the most important of our senses. From the time we are born, vision allows us to connect with our surroundings, avoid danger and enjoy many beautiful colors, patterns and shapes throughout our lives. It may not surprise you that studies have shown that people fear vision loss more than they fear cancer, stroke and heart disease.
For these reasons, it is important to protect our vision. The year 2020 has been regarded as the “year of the eye,” and eye-care providers are dedicated to educating the public on ways to protect your eye health.
These are the top five ways to protect your vision:
1. Get regular eye exams.
2. Eat a healthy diet and exercise.
3. Wear sunglasses and a hat in the sun.
4. Quit smoking.
5. Know your family’s eye health history.
Regular examinations are the most important steps you can take to protect your eye health, because many eye diseases can steal your sight before you become aware of the changes. Conditions such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration often begin gradually, without obvious symptoms. These conditions do not affect all people equally, and regular eye exams are extremely important if you are in a high-risk group:
» Compared to white Americans, Black Americans are six to eight times more likely to get glaucoma and go blind from the disease.
» Asian Americans are at an increased risk for the less common types of glaucoma, such as angle-closure and normal-tension glaucoma.
» Black Americans, Hispanic Americans, American Indians and Asian Americans have higher risks of diabetes than white Americans.
» White Americans make up 90% of the cases of age-related macular degeneration.
As part of a healthy diet, we recommend foods rich in antioxidants, green leafy vegetables, and fish. A healthy diet and exercise improves blood circulation and general eye health. Wearing sunglasses with UVA and UVB protection, along with a hat, can your eyes from harmful ultraviolet light.
If you are a smoker, create a plan with your primary care provider to quit. Smoking exposes your eyes to oxidative stress and inflammation, which increases your risk of diseases that affect the eyes. Lastly, let your eye care provider know if certain conditions run in your family that may increase your risk of vision problems.
Although many eye diseases may begin gradually without symptoms, you should call your eye care provider if you experience any of these problems:
1. Change in your vision.
2. Change in appearance of your eye or eyelids.
3. Change in the feeling of your eye.
4. Discharge from your eye.
Changes in vision may include hazy, blurred or double vision. Other concerning vision changes include seeing new floaters, flashes, “spiderwebs,” halos or a “curtain coming across” the vision. Changes in the appearance of the eye may include redness, swelling, crossing of the eyes or drooping of an eyelid. Changes in the feeling of the eye may include pain, itching, burning or discomfort. Tearing or discharge from either eye is also an important change to communicate to your provider.
Early detection and treatment of many eye conditions can prevent blindness and allow you to enjoy your vision throughout your life. The Department of Ophthalmology at UVa Health is proud to be your partner in eye health and wellness. You can call us for an appointment at (434) 924-5485.
For more information about eye care at UVa, visit uvahealth.com/services/eye-care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.