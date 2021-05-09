Why young people are using preventive Botox, and what they need to know

"The big complication with Botox would be if the Botox drifts into an unintended muscle," Lawrence said. "Sometimes it's used around the lips for the radial lines and it drifts into a muscle that can cause the corner of the mouth to droop." This tends to be linked to injections that have been hyperdiluted to stretch supply, she said.

There doesn't seem to be much research on the long-term effects of preventive Botox, positive or negative. It is possible that prolonged use of Botox in traditional or preventive amounts may cause muscles to weaken over time and give skin a thinner and looser appearance. But, Nandi said, those issues are often the result of "poor administration" and can be avoided if you go to an experienced and qualified medical professional.

Consider the potential commitment

The cost of each treatment can range anywhere from several hundred dollars to upward of $1,000, experts said. Prices depend on how many areas of the face are being treated and how much product is needed. As with traditional injections, preventive use will require continued maintenance, Nandi said. A one-time treatment will only result in "transient improvement ... that doesn't really affect your long-term goal of wrinkle prevention."