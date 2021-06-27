Weighted Hula-Hoop fitness trend emerges from pandemic isolation

Those results resonate with Constancio, the Orange County hooper. She says that when she starts a workout program by using her Hula-Hoop, she feels more motivated to continue with other exercises. “It wakes your whole body up and makes you feel energized for the next thing,” she said.

The workoutFirst, Thompson said, warm up by doing some side stretches and marching in place to activate your core. Then, stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart; if you’re hooping clockwise, your left foot should be slightly forward. If you’re spinning counterclockwise, shift your right foot forward. Move your hips “in a straight line, front to back,” Thompson said. (The idea that using a Hula-Hoop means moving your hips in a circular motion is a common misconception.)

Hula hooping in one direction will usually feel most natural. But, Horton said, don’t spend all your time spinning in that direction; doing so will overdevelop the muscles on a single side of your body. During her classes, she blasts lively music, and participants switch directions midway through the songs: They start hooping clockwise, then switch to counterclockwise.