Vital Signs: Your teen and the COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved in May for 12- to 16-year-olds in the United States, and Moderna’s is likely in June, giving hope that our children will have a more normal life next school year.

Many of my patients are excited about this, and a number of teens I know well — who were terrified of needles — have now proudly shown me their vaccine cards, happy knowing they are on their way to immunity and being with friends again.

Some parents, however, are hesitant to have their teens vaccinated, reasoning that the symptoms of COVID-19 are usually mild for that age group (true), and that the vaccine may pose more risks than the disease (false).

Why vaccinate? To lower risk of death, disability, long-term illness, and infecting others. There have been more than 300 deaths among U.S. children since the start of this pandemic, more than we typically see in any flu season. Many children are suffering from “long COVID,” a new syndrome for which there is no treatment, and that can affect people with mild or even no symptoms of their COVID-19 infection. More than 3,500 children have been diagnosed with an inflammatory disorder call MIS-C, and most have been hospitalized, often being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Finally, children with COVID can spread it to high risk people in their lives.