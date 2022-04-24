Vital Signs: Working to better preserve hearts for transplants

Studies have shown that hearts and other donor organs are very sensitive to the temperatures at which they are preserved during transport. Temperatures below 2 degrees Celsius have been shown to have a negative effect on outcomes for transplant patients and potentially be linked to complications related to the viability of a donor organ for transplant.

Another challenge is related to the lack of data related to organ conditions during transport. With the standard method of preserving organs — packing them in ice — it is difficult to know the precise temperature at which a donated organ is being preserved during transport.

The challenges have been compounded with a recent change in the way donated organs are procured in the U.S. This change has increased access to donor organs to transplant centers in a wider geographical radius, increasing the time and distance transplant centers are traveling to recover donor organs.

With the goal of better preserving donor hearts for transplants, the University of Virginia Transplant Center at UVa Health has started using a new medical device for donor heart presentation called the Paragonix SherpaPak. The device includes a rigid external shipping system and a leak-proof canister designed to protect the heart during transport. The heart is preserved at a temperature between 4 degrees and 8 degrees Celsius to avoid any freezing injury to the heart. Bluetooth-enabled technology enables UVa’s transplant team to continually monitor the heart’s temperature during transport.

The first report from the GUARDIAN-HEART Registry, a global clinical registry looking at the impact of organ preservation on outcomes for transplant patients, found a more than 50% reduction in severe graft dysfunction for heart transplant recipients when using the Paragonix SherpaPak.

How the UVa Transplant Center can help patients needing heart transplantsWorking to better preserve donated hearts for transplant is just one way our team at UVa is working to provide the highest-quality care for all patients in need of heart transplants. Here at UVa, we work to treat you and your family like you are “our family.” We have experts to assist you throughout every aspect of your journey towards becoming a heart transplant candidate. This includes an extremely thorough evaluation process to determine if you are a candidate for a heart transplant.

If you are a candidate, your information will be entered into a national waitlist for organ transplants managed by the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), a federally regulated nonprofit organization. UNOS uses a complex set of factors to ensure distribution of organs is optimized.

While you are on the waitlist, UVa will continue to follow you closely to ensure you remain a safe and viable candidate for a heart transplant.

If you are called into receive a donated heart, we have several inpatient care units with experts trained in transplantation. From admission to discharge, they will provide you with state-of-the-art, evidence-based care. All the surgical, medical, psycho-social and therapy services you will need for a safe recovery are available for you at UVa Health.

Once you are discharged from the hospital, our post-operative transplant team will follow up with you on frequent basis to help stabilize your health. They will also work and walk alongside you, providing care and guidance for the rest of your life with your new heart.

For more information about heart transplants at UVa, visit uvahealth.com/services/heart-failure-transplant.

Dr. Leora Yarboro is surgical director of heart transplantation and mechanical circulatory support at UVa Health. Michele Maddox is the thoracic transplant and clinic operations manager at UVa Health.