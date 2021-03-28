Vital Signs: Why some choose to dodge COVID-19 vaccine -- and why it matters

In just over five months, the U.S. has fully vaccinated more than 38 million people, or around 21% of the population, against COVID-19. This number is expected to rise steadily as states begin offering the vaccine more broadly. But that’s only if all who are eligible agree to get the shot.

Unfortunately, the reality is that some people are still hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. A February poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs estimated that around 30% of adults were not planning to get vaccinated. If that number holds true, we may not meet our goal to establish herd immunity. It could mean the difference between continuing to live with a deadly virus or one that’s just a nuisance.

Why are people hesitant?There are a variety of reasons for delaying or forgoing vaccination. Some people are just slow adopters and are taking a wait-and-see approach. But others have real reservations. Whether based in fear, mistrust or false assumptions, this hesitancy to get the COVID-19 vaccine needs to be addressed if we are to turn the tide on this pandemic. Some of the key concerns driving vaccination hesitation include: