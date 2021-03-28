Vital Signs: Why some choose to dodge COVID-19 vaccine -- and why it matters

In just over five months, the U.S. has fully vaccinated more than 38 million people, or around 21% of the population, against COVID-19. This number is expected to rise steadily as states begin offering the vaccine more broadly. But that’s only if all who are eligible agree to get the shot.
Unfortunately, the reality is that some people are still hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. A February poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs estimated that around 30% of adults were not planning to get vaccinated. If that number holds true, we may not meet our goal to establish herd immunity. It could mean the difference between continuing to live with a deadly virus or one that’s just a nuisance.
Why are people hesitant?There are a variety of reasons for delaying or forgoing vaccination. Some people are just slow adopters and are taking a wait-and-see approach. But others have real reservations. Whether based in fear, mistrust or false assumptions, this hesitancy to get the COVID-19 vaccine needs to be addressed if we are to turn the tide on this pandemic. Some of the key concerns driving vaccination hesitation include:
Development of the COVID-19 vaccine was rushed. It’s true that the COVID-19 vaccines were developed in record time — one year as opposed to the standard five to 10 years. Yet the science behind the vaccines was not new. Researchers have been studying messenger RNA — a unique mechanism to trigger the body’s immune response — for decades. When it became clear that this technology may help the body fight off COVID-19 infection, the government invested millions to confirm its safety and efficacy. This dedication of resources fast-tracked vaccine development, while ensuring all safety checks were upheld and no shortcuts were taken in the scientific process.
Not all vaccines are created equal. For many of us, any vaccine is better than no vaccine. But others prefer to have a choice. This is especially true now that there’s a third vaccine available. At first glance, many assume the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine isn’t the best option; it has an efficacy rate of 85% against severe disease, compared to 95% and 94% efficacy for the existing vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, respectively. But this is not an apples-to-apples comparison. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was developed and tested after new variants of the virus emerged; the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were only tested for their efficacy against the original virus strain. Plus, the new vaccine is effective after a single dose.
Which vaccine you receive depends on where and when you’re vaccinated. But know that no matter which vaccine you receive, you will be protected from hospitalization and death as a result of COVID-19. That is the ultimate goal of vaccination. To learn more about the vaccines, visit www.cdc.gov.
It’s too difficult to get vaccinated
Vaccinating an entire country against a deadly virus does not come without hurdles. One important challenge we’re addressing is ensuring equitable distribution of the vaccine to communities that are more difficult to reach.
They are communities with fewer resources: limited access to computers or WiFi needed to register for a vaccination appointment; limited transportation to get to a vaccination site; and limited time to spend away from work and family. To address these concerns, UVa Health has partnered with the Blue Ridge Health District and other healthcare providers to help remove these barriers, to improve accessibility and to educate communities across Central Virginia about the vaccination process.
To locate a vaccination site near you or to find out if you are eligible to receive the vaccine, call the Virginia COVID Information Call Center at (877) 275-8343 or visit the Virginia Department of Health website at www.vdh.virginia.gov/COVID-19-vaccine.
The vaccine will alter my DNA, give me COVID-19 — or worse.
Misinformation travels fast these days, and myths and misconceptions about the vaccine are widespread. To set the record straight:
The vaccine will not give you COVID-19; any minor side effects you may experience after the shot are the result of your body’s immune response to the vaccine.
Some vaccines are made up of genetic material, but they will not alter your DNA.
The vaccines do not contain government tracking devices or bioluminescence.
Combating misconceptions like these are especially important in minority communities. Black and brown men and women have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, with a higher mortality rate than any other groups. That’s why UVa Health is teaming up with local churches and other organizations to build confidence and spread the word about why vaccination is the best thing people can do for themselves and their communities right now.
The bottom line: we need widespread vaccination in order to control this virus and get back to our new normal, whatever that may be.
Dr. Taison Bell is director of the medical intensive care unit at UVa Health.