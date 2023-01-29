Vital Signs: Why heart valves are vital for good heart health

Your heart valves work like doors between the chambers, or rooms, of your heart. They open when blood moves forward from one room to another, and then close so that blood can’t go backward.

There are four heart valves: the tricuspid, the pulmonic, the mitral and the aortic. There are also four heart chambers: the right atrium, the right ventricle, the left atrium and the left ventricle. The right-side chambers pump the blood to the lungs. Blood then returns from the lungs to the left-side chambers, which pump the blood back to the body.

Sometimes the valves don’t open properly, don’t close completely, or both. If the valves aren’t opening, blood can’t move forward. This is called valve stenosis. If the valves aren’t closing, blood moves backward. This is called valve regurgitation. Either way, blood is not getting where it needs to be. These heart valve conditions can be caused by birth defects of the heart, rheumatic heart disease from inflammation, infection, chest radiation, heart attacks, heart failure or simply aging.

How heart valve disease affects your body

When blood can’t move forward through your heart, it starts to back up into your lungs and body. Your heart then works harder than it should. Murmurs are the sound of blood flowing abnormally through your heart valves and are a sign to your healthcare provider that you may have valve disease.

If your valve disease is severe, it can cause shortness of breath, swelling, fatigue, chest discomfort, dizziness or heart palpitations. Severe heart valve problems can eventually lead to heart failure.

Diagnosing and treating heart valve disease

For patients with symptoms of heart valve disease, the next step is typically an echocardiogram to look at the valves and chambers. Treatment depends on the severity of your valve disease and can include routine monitoring, medications, procedures or surgeries.

Reducing your risk

A heart-healthy lifestyle that includes regular exercise; a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins; not smoking; and limited or no alcohol are all great steps to reduce your risk for heart valve disease. You should work with your healthcare provider to control high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney disease and high cholesterol. You should also seek treatment for serious infections. In many cases, however, valve disease is just a matter of genetics or aging, which we unfortunately can’t control.

How UVa Health can help

At UVa Health, we have a Structural Heart and Valve Team that includes heart surgeons, cardiologists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered nurses and administrative assistants to help guide you through your treatment options. We offer the most advanced therapies, including less invasive or minimally invasive transcatheter and surgical valve repairs and replacements.

“Transcatheter” valve repairs and replacements are less invasive procedures where a cardiologist accesses your heart through an artery or vein to fix your valve without having to open your chest. Sometimes, traditional open-heart surgery is the best option. Our team works together to determine the best recommendation for you.

For more information on heart care at UVa Health, visit uvahealth.com/services/heart.