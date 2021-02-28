Vital Signs: When, why and how to get colorectal cancer screenings

The No. 1 concern: the prep. Colonoscopy requires that you take a laxative overnight. You also must be sedated for the test, which means you’ll require transportation and likely a whole day off work. Add in the hesitancy to visit the doctor’s office during a pandemic, and it’s no surprise some people may be looking for an alternative.

The solution for many is at-home screening. There are now two tests currently being used that look for traces of blood in the stool, an indication polyps or cancer may be present. While these stool-based tests are less invasive, they must be done more frequently and, if results are positive, you still must have a colonoscopy to confirm a diagnosis.

» FIT Test (fecal immunochemical test)

The FIT test looks for microscopic blood in the stool. Providers may keep this test on hand in their office, which makes it easy to provide you instructions for use and answer any questions you may have. You will do the test at home and send samples back to the lab. As results come back, they are entered directly into your medical record. A FIT test must be repeated annually.

» Cologuard