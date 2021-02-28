Vital Signs: When, why and how to get colorectal cancer screenings

Many of us have been so focused on keeping ourselves and our families safe from COVID-19 that we’ve neglected more routine healthcare. As we pass the one-year mark since the pandemic began, it’s time to get back on track with our regular screenings.
In recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the Colorectal Cancer Alliance is looking for 10,000 people to take a pledge to get screened this March. If you are older than 45, you should be among them.
Why? Because colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., yet it is one of the few cancers that is entirely preventable with screening. In short, colorectal cancer screening saves lives.
When to start screening
"Black Panther" leading man Chadwick Boseman was just 43 when he passed away from colorectal cancer this past year, shining light on the fact that, although the overall incidence rate of colorectal cancer is falling in the U.S., it is actually increasing in younger patients. This shift has prompted a recent change in screening guidelines.
Both the American Cancer Society and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force now recommend men and women at average risk start screening for colorectal cancer at age 45 — not age 50, as recommended previously.
If you have a family history of the disease, you may need to begin screening even sooner. So be sure to talk to your doctor about the screening timeline that is best for you. It’s also a good idea to contact your insurance provider to verify that screening is covered by your plan.
Why race is a factor
If you are African American, your risk of colorectal cancer is significantly higher compared to whites. The American Cancer Society reports that African Americans are 20% more likely to develop colorectal cancer and 40% more likely to die from it.
While doctors have long appreciated these disparities, they haven’t fully understood the causes. New research currently under way at UVa Health points to the possibility that the colons of African Americans may age more quickly, spurring the development of cancerous lesions.
But this disparity is also undoubtedly attributable to longstanding systemic racism and racial inequality in this country that has limited access to quality healthcare, healthy foods, housing and other key factors that make people of color more likely to both get and die from colorectal cancer. This disparity underscores the importance of screening in the Black and brown community.
What type of screening is best
Colonoscopy is still the gold standard for detecting colon cancer because it is the only test that can clearly identify and remove precancerous polyps (abnormal clumps of cells that form on the lining of the colon). Plus, the test is so thorough that results are valid for 10 years. However, there are some drawbacks that make many people wary of the testing.
The No. 1 concern: the prep. Colonoscopy requires that you take a laxative overnight. You also must be sedated for the test, which means you’ll require transportation and likely a whole day off work. Add in the hesitancy to visit the doctor’s office during a pandemic, and it’s no surprise some people may be looking for an alternative.
The solution for many is at-home screening. There are now two tests currently being used that look for traces of blood in the stool, an indication polyps or cancer may be present. While these stool-based tests are less invasive, they must be done more frequently and, if results are positive, you still must have a colonoscopy to confirm a diagnosis.
» FIT Test (fecal immunochemical test)
The FIT test looks for microscopic blood in the stool. Providers may keep this test on hand in their office, which makes it easy to provide you instructions for use and answer any questions you may have. You will do the test at home and send samples back to the lab. As results come back, they are entered directly into your medical record. A FIT test must be repeated annually.
» Cologuard
This test is the same premise as the FIT test, although it looks for DNA mutations in addition to blood in the stool that may signal the presence of polyps or colorectal cancer. To order this test, your doctor must submit a form to the company, which will then send the test to you. This test must be repeated every three years.
Dr. Charles Friel is a colorectal surgeon at UVa Health.