Vital Signs: What women need to know about cervical cancer prevention, treatment

Once the leading cause of cancer death among women in the U.S., cervical cancer is now less of a threat, thanks to significant advances in vaccination, screening and treatment. In fact, the number of women diagnosed with invasive disease (cancer that has spread beyond the surface of the cervix) has declined over the past few decades and continues to drop.

This past year, the World Health Organization launched a global initiative to eliminate cervical cancer once and for all. In recognition of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, take steps to make this goal a reality by getting up to speed on the latest cervical cancer prevention strategies and treatment options.

Vaccination is key

We know that almost all cervical cancers are caused by the human papillomavirus, or HPV. We also know that the HPV vaccine protects against the two strains of the virus that cause 70% of these cancers (as well as five other strains linked with HPV-associated cancers, including cancers of the head and neck, penis, vulva and anus).

There’s no question that vaccination is the No. 1 strategy to eliminate cervical cancer, yet many people still are not getting immunized. Here are some important points to share with those who may be on the fence about vaccination: