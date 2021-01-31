Vital Signs: What to know about COVID-19 and its impact on the heart

Mitral or aortic valve regurgitation, which occur when the leaking heart valve allows blood to flow backwards into the heart.

Other viruses, like the flu, can cause viral myocarditis, although it’s extremely rare. While it’s still too early to know for certain the percentage of people with COVID-19 who will experience myocarditis or other heart complications, the data thus far shows it could be anywhere from 20% to 40% of those infected.

Who is at risk for heart complications

Unfortunately, we also have a lot more research ahead of us to get a clear understanding of which people are more likely to have COVID-related heart issues. We don’t yet know why some will have heart problems and others won’t.

What we do know is that people with healthy hearts fare better than those who already suffer from heart disease when they contract the virus. Their bodies have greater reserves and can better withstand any complications they may encounter. The takeaway: if you have compromised heart function already, it’s especially important for you to take precautions to avoid getting the virus.