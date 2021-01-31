Vital Signs: What to know about COVID-19 and its impact on the heart

The more we learn about COVID-19, the more we understand that the impact of this disease is likely to linger long after vaccinations are distributed and social restrictions end. A shift is already apparent within our communities and daily routines — the way we interact, work and learn.
But perhaps more important, particularly for those people who have been infected with the virus, is the long-term toll we now know that COVID-19 can take on our bodies. In addition to a loss of taste and smell, fatigue, cough and other persistent symptoms, more and more studies are showing that survivors of COVID-19 also may experience lasting damage to the heart — for months or even years after being infected.
How COVID-19
affects the heartThe immediate effects of COVID-19 on the heart have been attributed to the body’s own immune response. When the immune system goes into overdrive, it can cause inflammation throughout the body, including the heart. The result is a condition called viral myocarditis.
This inflammation weakens the heart muscle, which can lead to multiple complications. These include:
Heart failure, or the inability of the heart to effectively pump blood to the rest of the body.
Rhythm abnormalities, or an irregular heartbeat.
Mitral or aortic valve regurgitation, which occur when the leaking heart valve allows blood to flow backwards into the heart.
Other viruses, like the flu, can cause viral myocarditis, although it’s extremely rare. While it’s still too early to know for certain the percentage of people with COVID-19 who will experience myocarditis or other heart complications, the data thus far shows it could be anywhere from 20% to 40% of those infected.
Who is at risk for heart complications
Unfortunately, we also have a lot more research ahead of us to get a clear understanding of which people are more likely to have COVID-related heart issues. We don’t yet know why some will have heart problems and others won’t.
What we do know is that people with healthy hearts fare better than those who already suffer from heart disease when they contract the virus. Their bodies have greater reserves and can better withstand any complications they may encounter. The takeaway: if you have compromised heart function already, it’s especially important for you to take precautions to avoid getting the virus.
How to protect your heart if you get COVID-19If you test positive for COVID-19, be vigilant about monitoring your symptoms. Should you experience any signs associated with a heart complication, contact your doctor or visit the emergency room right away. These symptoms may include:
Heart palpitations
Dizziness
Chest pain
Shortness of breath
Depending on your symptoms, your doctor may recommend bloodwork to test for troponin (proteins that may indicate injury to the heart muscle), an echocardiogram (an ultrasound of the heart), or an MRI. The good news is that, if you have viral myocarditis, it is possible to recover. However, it will take some time for the heart to heal.
Allowing your heart to rest is the only treatment for myocarditis. So avoid vigorous activity for 2 to 3 months after your diagnosis. Talk to your doctor about any follow-up care you may need to ensure your heart is functioning properly prior to returning to exercise or any strenuous work.
Safe cardiac careUVa Health is taking every precaution to keep patients, staff and visitors safe during the pandemic. Delaying your routine medical care isn’t necessary, and avoiding the hospital during an emergency could be catastrophic. If you have heart disease, talk to your doctor about your options to receive care safely. Appointments with UVa providers are available both in-person and virtually using telemedicine technology.
Don’t hesitate to seek care if you are experiencing any new or worsening symptoms. Learn more about how UVa Health is responding to COVID-19 at uvahealth.com/services/covid19.
To learn more about UVa Heart and Vascular Center, go to uvahealth.com/heart.
Cardiologist Dr. James Bergin is medical director of Cardiac Transplant/Heart Failure and the director of the Coronary Care Unit at UVa Health.