Vital Signs: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine

National Immunization Awareness Month kicks off in August — just in time for back to school. In a typical year, pediatricians would be working to educate parents on the importance of getting children vaccinated for diseases like polio, mumps and measles. But this year, there’s another vaccine that’s top of mind for most of us: the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Aug. 4, only around 41% of teens ages 16 to 17 and 29% of youths ages 12 to 15 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Those numbers aren’t high enough to limit the spread of the virus, particularly now that we’re seeing cases of the highly contagious delta variant ramping up nationwide.
Kids can get COVID-19
The U.S. saw new COVID-19 cases quadruple this past month, with the number of cases among children rising rapidly. During the last week of July, for example, more than 71,000 kids tested positive for the virus, jumping from about 39,000 the week before. Today, children make up nearly 20% of new weekly COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the AAP. A year ago, kids made up around 3% of all COVID-19 cases.
It’s still true that, compared to adults, children diagnosed with COVID-19 are more likely to have mild symptoms that resolve on their own. But some children do get serious illness. Kids can suffer from long COVID, with lasting symptoms of the virus that persist even after COVID-19 is gone.
Thousands of children already have been hospitalized, and hospitalization rates in children continue to increase due to the delta surge. To date, more than 400 children have died as a result of COVID-19 complications. Youths who are vaccinated are less likely to get COVID-19, and they’re less likely to experience serious illness if they do become infected.
The impact of COVID-19 on our children goes beyond the illness, of course. Even if children never test positive for the virus, sheltering at home and home schooling take a toll on their mental health, education, relationships and physical fitness. Some children are now also dealing with food and housing insecurity. And more than 40,000 are grieving the loss of a parent to COVID-19.
Our best bet to relieve our kids of these direct and indirect effects of COVID-19 is vaccinating everyone who is eligible and lowering the rate of infection.
Truths about the COVID-19 vaccine
Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation out there about the COVID-19 vaccine, which can make it difficult to determine if vaccination is right for you and your family. Here are some key facts to consider as you make your decision:
The vaccine will not alter your DNA.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are known as messenger RNA vaccines. They deliver instructions to cells on how to build antibodies that protect us from the virus before being broken down by your body. These messenger RNA vaccines do not enter the nucleus of the cells, nor alter DNA.
The vaccine’s benefits far outweigh any risks.
All COVID-19 vaccines had to go through rigorous testing and meet high safety standards for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize use. Large clinical trials with thousands of people enrolled confirmed the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine first in adults. Then, researchers confirmed the safety of the Pfizer vaccine in children ages 12 and older. Similar to adults, minor side effects such as arm soreness can occur in children, but these resolve quickly. Since authorization, vaccine safety has continued to be monitored closely. Now, with millions of people vaccinated worldwide, reports confirm that serious side effects are extremely rare, and the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks.
The vaccine does not make you infertile.
Research suggests these vaccines are also safe for pregnant women and women trying to get pregnant. There is no data to support the idea that the vaccine could negatively impact a fetus or fertility.
The vaccine will not give you COVID-19.
The vaccine does not contain live virus, so it will not give you COVID-19 or cause you to test positive for the virus.
A vaccine for younger children is coming.
COVID-19 vaccine makers have begun testing vaccines in children as young as 6 months. However, a vaccine is not yet available for these younger age groups. Vaccinating all other eligible members of your family and following recommended mitigation strategies in public — wearing a mask, socially distancing — will help lower the risk of bringing COVID-19 into your home.
The vaccine is free and readily available.
There are many options available for those who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Most hospitals and doctors’ offices are now administering the shot. There are also community vaccination events and mobile vaccination stations in some areas. Visit the Virginia Department of Health website at vdh.virginia.gov to find a location near you.
If you have questions about giving your child the COVID-19 vaccine, talk to your child’s doctor.
To learn more about COVID-19 prevention, testing and treatment, visit uvahealth.com/services/ COVID19.
Dr. Debbie-Ann Shirley is a pediatrician and head of the UVa Division of Pediatric Infectious Disease.