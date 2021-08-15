Vital Signs: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine

Thousands of children already have been hospitalized, and hospitalization rates in children continue to increase due to the delta surge. To date, more than 400 children have died as a result of COVID-19 complications. Youths who are vaccinated are less likely to get COVID-19, and they’re less likely to experience serious illness if they do become infected.

The impact of COVID-19 on our children goes beyond the illness, of course. Even if children never test positive for the virus, sheltering at home and home schooling take a toll on their mental health, education, relationships and physical fitness. Some children are now also dealing with food and housing insecurity. And more than 40,000 are grieving the loss of a parent to COVID-19.

Our best bet to relieve our kids of these direct and indirect effects of COVID-19 is vaccinating everyone who is eligible and lowering the rate of infection.

Truths about the COVID-19 vaccine

Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation out there about the COVID-19 vaccine, which can make it difficult to determine if vaccination is right for you and your family. Here are some key facts to consider as you make your decision:

The vaccine will not alter your DNA.