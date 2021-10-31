Vital Signs: Ways to support mental health and suicide prevention for veterans

Veterans Day is a day for honoring all veterans: those who served our country in war and peace, alive and departed. To quote President Biden, “Military families face many of the same challenges as other American working families, but they have the added strain of multiple deployments; frequent moves with little control over their geographic location; caring for wounded, ill, and injured service members or veterans; time apart for trainings and other demands of military life; and more.”

Virginia is home to more than 713,000 veterans — one in every 12 Virginians. In 2018, 31% of veterans in Virginia identified as minorities (all races/ethnicities besides non-Latinx white veterans). It is important to ensure that the individuals in uniform, and their loved ones, have access to the services Region Ten provides and linkage to additional support in the community. Veterans struggle with mental health, physical health and other needs, and are at increased risk for suicide and homelessness. Additionally, Virginia was one of the first seven states to sign on to the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide among Service Members, Veterans, and Families (SMVF).