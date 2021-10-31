Vital Signs: Ways to support mental health and suicide prevention for veterans

Veterans Day is a day for honoring all veterans: those who served our country in war and peace, alive and departed. To quote President Biden, “Military families face many of the same challenges as other American working families, but they have the added strain of multiple deployments; frequent moves with little control over their geographic location; caring for wounded, ill, and injured service members or veterans; time apart for trainings and other demands of military life; and more.”
Virginia is home to more than 713,000 veterans — one in every 12 Virginians. In 2018, 31% of veterans in Virginia identified as minorities (all races/ethnicities besides non-Latinx white veterans). It is important to ensure that the individuals in uniform, and their loved ones, have access to the services Region Ten provides and linkage to additional support in the community. Veterans struggle with mental health, physical health and other needs, and are at increased risk for suicide and homelessness. Additionally, Virginia was one of the first seven states to sign on to the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide among Service Members, Veterans, and Families (SMVF).
It is also important to note that the recent events in Afghanistan caused distress to many service members, families, caregivers and survivors. Over the past 20 years, hundreds of thousands of troops have been placed in tremendously stressful situations, separated from their families and support systems. In addition to active-duty personnel, those who serve in the Virginia National Guard and Reserves were unsure if they would be separated from their jobs and called up to deploy. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is impacting service-connected individuals at a higher rate due to the trauma and stress of this long war. As clinicians work with individuals suffering from PTSD, we are able to use trauma-informed care and best practices to provide support and treatment to these individuals and their loved ones.
Region Ten is taking steps to support this population and recently received funding to hire a veteran peer engagement specialist. Region Ten will also be recruiting for a regional veteran position in the coming months. The veteran peer engagement specialist is working at the Region Ten Peterson Counseling Center on Preston Avenue and the regional peer will be working out of the Old Lynchburg Road Campus. The veteran peer engagement specialist will be working to identify service-connected individuals and link them to resources and supports.
As Veterans Day approaches, there are a number of ways to support the vets in your life. Reach out to those you know and check in on them. Ask open-ended questions, validate their concerns and struggles, listen and offer respect. Consider taking military cultural competency training (information is below).
Region Ten Community Services Board has joined forces with Virginia Lock and Talk, with resources available for all individuals, including veterans, to receive medical lock boxes and bags, as well as trigger locks for firearms to assist individuals and families in locking up lethal means. Virginia Veteran Service Foundation (VVSF) established a Homeless Veteran Fund and has been able to provide one-time assistance to homeless veterans to support rent, utilities and rental deposits. VVSF director Brandi Jancaitis reminds us, “As Virginians, we must continue to do more than show appreciation for our Veterans on one day each November. We must ensure our Veterans receive behavioral health and supportive services they need every day of the year.”
■ Suicide Prevention Lifeline/Veterans Crisis Line: (800) 273-8255 https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/
■ Charlottesville Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC): https://www.va.gov/richmond-health-care/locations/charlottesville-va-clinic/
■ Virginia Department of Veteran Services: https://www.dvs.virginia.gov/
■ Lock and Talk: www.lockandtalk.org
■ Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition: www.helphappenshere.org
■ Military Cultural Competency Training: Erika Lawhorn at Erika.lawhorn@dvs.virginia.gov
9-11 a.m. Nov. 18: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MS9XcBh4TnqXSVTklQOGTA
9-11 a.m. Dec. 16: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TkWDXgVBS9CR0-kobGQwoA
Jennifer Myers is the director of Adult Clinical Services at Region Ten Community Services Board.