Vital Signs: Ways to help prevent substance use by young people

Many parents struggle with how to talk to their children about substance use. Finding the right words can be a challenge, especially when you may feel heightened emotions such as concern, disappointment, anger, anxiety and confusion.

You may wonder how you should approach the subject, if at all, with your child. The following strategies can help you recognize issues and approach your teen about substance use in a productive manner:

Recognize substance use in youths

Warning signs of substance use and abuse can often be confused with normal growing pains in child development. However, when the signs start adding up, or are sudden and extreme, it may indicate that your child is using substances like alcohol or drugs. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has developed the following list of warning signs that indicate a child may be using substances:

■ Mood changes: temper, irritability, and defensiveness

■ School problems: poor attendance, low grades, disciplinary action

■ Rebellion against family rules

■ Friend changes: switching friends or reluctance for you to get to know new friends

■ A “nothing matters” attitude: loss of interest in activities, general low energy

■ Alcohol or drug presence: evidence such as alcohol bottles or drug paraphernalia

■ Physical or mental signs: slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, poor coordination, sleeping a lot, memory lapses

Say something

Research shows that having a strong and open relationship with a parent is one of the most important factors in child development. In addition to being a source of encouragement and support, it also means being able to talk about hard things.

Experts say having conversations about substance use is beneficial to have before a child or teen is exposed to, begins to experiment with, or uses substances. This means having conversations with children, since many kids will begin experimenting by age 12 and their likelihood to try substances continues to increase with age. In addition, it is important to speak up if you are concerned about your child’s behavior.

Though it might not always seem like it, children do hear their parents’ concerns, and it can have an impact on future decision making. Likewise, silence sends a message of its own. If parents never discuss their feelings about drugs and alcohol with children, kids might not see any harm in trying.

Make your message clear

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services advises parents to have these five main conversation goals when speaking to a kid about substance use:

■ Show you disapprove of underage drinking and misuse of drugs. Studies show that parental disapproval influences behavior and that the majority of kids will reconsider substance use when they know their parents do not support it.

■ Show you care about your child’s health, wellness and success. Approaching the conversation from a place of care and concern will go over better than blaming. Reinforce that you want your child to be happy and safe.

■ Show you are a good source of information about alcohol and other drugs. You do not want your child seeking information about drugs and alcohol from unreliable sources. Establish yourself as a trustworthy source of information.

■ Show you are paying attention and you’ll discourage risky behaviors. Bring concerns to the forefront and don’t wait to address risky behavior.

■ Build your child’s skills and strategies for avoiding underage drinking and drug use. Talk with your child about what they can do if they are ever faced with underage substance use or are in situations where substance use is likely to occur. Brainstorming solutions before the situation occurs can be helpful for your child feel more clear about what to do.

Underage substance use and drug misuse can be challenging topics for any parent. Recognizing warning signs, speaking up and having clear conversation goals can help make the conversation go more smoothly. If you need more assistance, Region Ten Community Service Board offers treatment services, as well as family and child mental health support.