Vital Signs: Ways to handle the stresses of the holiday season

The holiday season brings many mixed feelings during a typical year, including joy, sadness, excitement, worry and stress, to name a few. With the ongoing pandemic, this year is not a typical year, and the holidays likely look significantly different for many people in our community.
Holiday plans for large gatherings and parties already may be canceled or replaced with virtual plans in an effort to limit possible COVID-19 exposure. Normal financial stress around covering holiday costs may be increased due to loss of work or decreased work hours. The colder weather and shorter daytime sunlight hours may make it more difficult to spend time outside or may contribute to feelings of sadness or the “winter blues.” It is important to acknowledge these feelings and recognize that there are steps you can take to manage the stress during this time.
Reach out and connect. One of the most important steps you can take is to reach out to others and make or maintain connections with your friends, family and community. Research shows us that we experience less stress when we feel safe and connected to others. It can be helpful to call, text, or video chat with a friend or family member when feeling upset. If you feel lonely or isolated, you can seek out connection and support in community or faith-based groups. Many of these groups have websites and are meeting on-line if unable to do so safely in person. Volunteering or finding ways to give back (such as gathering food donations for local food banks) are two ways that can also help you feel connected to your community and increase your sense of gratitude.
Be realistic. While many people have high expectations for the holidays and planned celebrations or rituals, it is important to recognize that change is inevitable. This year in particular, it is important to realize that while things may be different, that does not mean they have to be negative or bad. Find new, different ways to celebrate traditions, such as sending handwritten holiday cards, or scheduling a family Zoom game night.
Keep up healthy habits. Practicing good habits such as eating healthy meals, getting enough sleep, and being physically active all serve to buffer and protect you from the negative effects of stress on your body. As the weather gets colder, bundle up and make time to get outside and into nature. Avoid eating or drinking too much. Take a break when needed and spend 15 minutes doing something that brings you joy or a sense of calm (deep breathing, working on a puzzle, writing in a journal, reading a book, or listening to music).
Seek help if you need it. If you notice that your feelings of stress, worry, or sadness are impacting your ability to do things you enjoy or your regular day-to-day activities, this might be a sign that you need additional professional support. If you experience significant changes in your sleep, appetite, or thinking (feelings of hopelessness, guilt, or thoughts of suicide), reach out to your doctor or a mental health professional. Help is available for you or your loved ones.
While this holiday season may look different, managing your stress and taking care of yourself should help you find peace and joy during the final month of 2020.
Region Ten offers mental health support for our community. Call (434) 972-1800 for more information.
Laura Handler is the director of prevention services at the Region Ten Community Services Board.
