Vital Signs: Ways to handle the stresses of the holiday season

Holiday plans for large gatherings and parties already may be canceled or replaced with virtual plans in an effort to limit possible COVID-19 exposure. Normal financial stress around covering holiday costs may be increased due to loss of work or decreased work hours. The colder weather and shorter daytime sunlight hours may make it more difficult to spend time outside or may contribute to feelings of sadness or the “winter blues.” It is important to acknowledge these feelings and recognize that there are steps you can take to manage the stress during this time.

Reach out and connect. One of the most important steps you can take is to reach out to others and make or maintain connections with your friends, family and community. Research shows us that we experience less stress when we feel safe and connected to others. It can be helpful to call, text, or video chat with a friend or family member when feeling upset. If you feel lonely or isolated, you can seek out connection and support in community or faith-based groups. Many of these groups have websites and are meeting on-line if unable to do so safely in person. Volunteering or finding ways to give back (such as gathering food donations for local food banks) are two ways that can also help you feel connected to your community and increase your sense of gratitude.