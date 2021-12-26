Vital Signs: Ways to find support during the holidays

As another holiday season of the COVID-19 pandemic comes to a close, it is helpful to remember that experiencing the holiday blues can be normal, especially as December winds down. Additional overwhelm also may be present from interrupted travel plans due to the pandemic, as well as ongoing stress and isolation. It is common to feel down after the holidays, especially as days are shorter and there is less sunlight, but there are some simple strategies you can use to combat it.

Connect with others. Research has shown that connecting with others can significantly lower stress and improve mood. It is important to note that many people are still dealing with the effects of isolation from the pandemic, including social anxiety. Give yourself permission and grace to be awkward around others if you are interacting in person for the first time in a while.

Set boundaries. You might have heard the phrase that the word “no” is a complete sentence. Around this time of year, it is especially important to give oneself permission to say no to things that may result in unwanted pressure or additional fatigue. Setting limits with family and friends is completely acceptable. Checking in with yourself and knowing when you are feeling overwhelmed is a great skill to learn.