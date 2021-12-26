Vital Signs: Ways to find support during the holidays

As another holiday season of the COVID-19 pandemic comes to a close, it is helpful to remember that experiencing the holiday blues can be normal, especially as December winds down. Additional overwhelm also may be present from interrupted travel plans due to the pandemic, as well as ongoing stress and isolation. It is common to feel down after the holidays, especially as days are shorter and there is less sunlight, but there are some simple strategies you can use to combat it.
Connect with others. Research has shown that connecting with others can significantly lower stress and improve mood. It is important to note that many people are still dealing with the effects of isolation from the pandemic, including social anxiety. Give yourself permission and grace to be awkward around others if you are interacting in person for the first time in a while.
Set boundaries. You might have heard the phrase that the word “no” is a complete sentence. Around this time of year, it is especially important to give oneself permission to say no to things that may result in unwanted pressure or additional fatigue. Setting limits with family and friends is completely acceptable. Checking in with yourself and knowing when you are feeling overwhelmed is a great skill to learn.
Make space for grief. Many have lost loved ones during the course of the pandemic, and with additional burdens around caretaking of others and other pandemic-related demands on individuals and families, many have not been able to take time to process their grief. Grief can take on many different shapes and forms, but a good first step is acknowledging that it is OK to create space for grief and any feelings that may arise during or after the holidays.
Connect with nature. Listening to nature sounds, such as the sounds of chirping birds or a running creek, can have a positive effect on your mood. Other ideas for incorporating the outdoors into your daily life include keeping plants in your home or office, displaying pictures of nature in your home or office, or even creating a personal sand box full of texturized items that remind you of the outdoors. The local nonprofit Wildrock offers a number of ideas for making nature play accessible and fun.
Set intentions, not resolutions. This is the time of year when people promise to diet, exercise, quit smoking, and give up any bad habits they may have developed during the pandemic. Resolutions tend to carry an all-or-nothing ideology: “If I don’t lose the weight, I’ve failed.” Instead of setting resolutions, try setting intentions for yourself. For instance, set an intention to practice patience with others or to be open to new experiences. The reality is that we are all doing the best we can, so please be kind to yourself.
Reach out for support. Due to mental health stigma, some may feel that they do not need to see a therapist or seek out a support group; however, it is important to remember that attending to mental health is just as important as physical health. Many therapeutic providers and group facilitators have online support options available, and some of the options for online support groups are available at www.regionten.org/resources. It is also important to remember that if you notice impairment in your ability to do some of your regular activities of daily living, it is time to have a conversation with your doctor.