Vital Signs: Vaccination plays important role in halting COVID-19 transmission

Right now, the entire world has a lot questions. At the top of that long list are questions about the COVID-19 pandemic — and, more specifically, how to end it. Wearing masks, maintaining a safe physical distance, washing hands frequently and effectively, and avoiding mixing households are a couple of the answers we have as to how to lower rates and reduce the spread of infection.
Now, another answer can be added: Vaccination.
Often, there is a very long time between when a need arises and a vaccine becomes available. However, the COVID-19 vaccination has become accessible less than a year from when the pandemic began. This is possible for a couple of reasons.
First, scientists had jump start on understanding how this particular virus works. Coronaviruses, the family of viruses that include COVID-19, have been studied by scientists for a very long time. This means they were more familiar with how this new strain would react to certain aspects of a vaccine.
Secondly, partnerships between the federal government and vaccine producers allowed for faster processing and results. More resources meant more time and manpower could be put into studying, testing and creating an effective and reliable vaccine faster than is usually the case.
Thirdly, since this pandemic impacted so many communities, it was easier to recruit for clinical trials. All trials had at least 30,000 participants and included various ethnicities, races, ages and other factors that ensured its safety and effectiveness for all those who would receive the vaccine. Knowing how this vaccine was created so quickly, it is also important to understand how it works.
The COVID-19 vaccine is a little different from vaccines that have been used in the past. Often, vaccines are made from a weakened virus to help the body's immune system recognize and fight infections caused by that same virus. In this case, however, the COVID-19 vaccination is not a “live virus vaccine,” but rather an “mRNA vaccine.”
An mRNA vaccine uses a small and specific portion of the information from the virus and gives instructions to the body’s cells to make a piece of “spike protein” to match. Since that protein is something the body recognizes should not be there, it reacts by building an immune response. The immune response produces antibodies that help keep someone from becoming infected if the actual virus ever enters the body. While some people will experience a range side effects as their body builds its immune response, the vaccine does not include the actual virus, so nobody will become infected from the shot itself.
It is important to remember that the human body needs time to process the information of the vaccine and build up enough immunity to prevent infection. Currently, two doses of the vaccine are required at about 28 days apart from each other. Just like with the annual flu shot, it can take two weeks or more for the body to be fully protected once the final dose is administered. This means that it is possible to get the vaccine but still become infected if exposed to someone with the virus before the body can build its full immunity. Therefore, it is very important to continue with other risk reduction techniques in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Wearing masks. Maintaining a safe physical distance. Washing hands often and effectively. Avoiding mixing households. And now — vaccination, too.
There are many questions in the world, but when it comes to ending the COVID-19 pandemic, we have answers to help us do exactly that. Current efforts are in place to vaccinate those at highest risk of infection. While these groups are the first to receive vaccines, anyone who needs one will receive one, as soon as possible.
In the meantime, as questions arise, we will work together to not only find the answers, but to be the answers, as well. To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
Jason Elliott is deputy public information officer for Blue Ridge Health District.
