Vital Signs: Vaccination plays important role in halting COVID-19 transmission

The COVID-19 vaccine is a little different from vaccines that have been used in the past. Often, vaccines are made from a weakened virus to help the body's immune system recognize and fight infections caused by that same virus. In this case, however, the COVID-19 vaccination is not a “live virus vaccine,” but rather an “mRNA vaccine.”

An mRNA vaccine uses a small and specific portion of the information from the virus and gives instructions to the body’s cells to make a piece of “spike protein” to match. Since that protein is something the body recognizes should not be there, it reacts by building an immune response. The immune response produces antibodies that help keep someone from becoming infected if the actual virus ever enters the body. While some people will experience a range side effects as their body builds its immune response, the vaccine does not include the actual virus, so nobody will become infected from the shot itself.