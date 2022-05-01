 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vital Signs: Vaccinate pets against rabies and avoid contact with wild animals

The days are longer and the weather is warmer, so more of us are spending time outdoors with wildlife. The Blue Ridge Health District reminds you to avoid contact with animals that could be carriers of rabies.

Rabies is a deadly disease that affects the nervous system. Caused by a virus that affects warm-blooded animals such as bats, raccoons, skunks, fox, coyote, dogs, cats, cattle and humans, rabies is almost always fatal. Humans usually get the disease from the bite of an infected animal, with most of the recent human rabies cases in the United States linked to bats.

The rabies virus is mainly present in the saliva and brain of infected animals. It is transmitted through a bite or when infected saliva or brain tissue enters a wound, the mouth, or eyes. It can take weeks for an infected person to show symptoms, but when left untreated, they will usually not survive.

The best way to prevent the spread of rabies is to keep pets properly vaccinated against rabies. Vaccination programs and better treatment for those who have been exposed, are the primary reasons rabies cases among humans in this country are rare.

If you have been exposed to rabies, seek medical attention immediately, wash the wound with soap and water, and give appropriate first aid treatment. The next steps depend on the circumstances of the exposure, the species of the animal, and whether it was a wild animal or a pet.

If a bite is from a domestic animal, that pet must be confined and observed for 10 days. Get the owner’s name, address, phone number, the description of the animal, location of where the bite occurred, and call police to report the incident to Animal Control.

If the bite is from a wild animal, it must be euthanized and the brain tested for rabies. Try to safely trap the animal and do not let it get away. Bats have small, sharp teeth, so it is hard to know if you have been bitten, especially if you wake up to find it flying around in your bedroom. For assistance dealing with wild animals, contact Animal Control or a wildlife removal company.

If your pet has been exposed to the bite of a rabid animal, contact your veterinarian immediately. To prevent exposure, keep your pet under supervision and call your local animal control officer to remove stray animals in the neighborhood. They may be unvaccinated and could expose your family pet to unnecessary risk.

To help protect you and your family, follow these recommendations:

■ Do not handle or feed wild animals or unknown dogs and cats. Avoid exposure to bats.

■ Never adopt wild animals or attempt to help sick or injured animals. Call an animal rehabilitation group or, for cats and dogs, your local animal control officer.

■ Vaccinate all family pets.

■ Report bites to your local health department. During holidays and weekends, call (434) 972-6200, Option 8.

BRHD is available to answer your questions and provide assistance regarding rabies. We work with Animal Control to investigate reports of animal exposure and are trained to submit animals to the laboratory for analysis, counsel on the confinement of domestic animals, and provide information about human treatment with rabies vaccines.

For additional information, visit the Virginia Department of Health website at www.vdh.virginia.gov.

VITAL SIGNS

This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Blue Ridge Health District and the University of Virginia Health System.

