Vital Signs: Treating brain tumors in the 21st century

The discovery of a brain mass can be a frightening and confusing experience for a patient. The presentation of symptoms and diagnostic workup are often nuanced and can be fraught with anxiety and uncertainty for patients and their loved ones.

Thanks to recent advances, however, we now have more options and technology than ever before for effectively treating and managing brain tumors. As we continue to make strides in medicine, survival and meaningful outcomes for these patients continue to improve.

Brain tumor symptomsVarying based on the location of a brain tumor and its surrounding structures, symptoms can include headaches, weakness on one side of the body, confusion and memory loss, changes in personality, seizures, difficulty using and understanding language, nausea and vomiting, vision changes, hearing loss, or difficulty with balance.

Occasionally, the patient may have no obvious symptoms. Asymptomatic tumors are often found incidentally on routine oncology screenings or on cranial imaging performed for other reasons, such as head trauma.

Managing brain tumors