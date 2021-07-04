Vital Signs: Treating brain tumors in the 21st century

The discovery of a brain mass can be a frightening and confusing experience for a patient. The presentation of symptoms and diagnostic workup are often nuanced and can be fraught with anxiety and uncertainty for patients and their loved ones.
Thanks to recent advances, however, we now have more options and technology than ever before for effectively treating and managing brain tumors. As we continue to make strides in medicine, survival and meaningful outcomes for these patients continue to improve.
Brain tumor symptomsVarying based on the location of a brain tumor and its surrounding structures, symptoms can include headaches, weakness on one side of the body, confusion and memory loss, changes in personality, seizures, difficulty using and understanding language, nausea and vomiting, vision changes, hearing loss, or difficulty with balance.
Occasionally, the patient may have no obvious symptoms. Asymptomatic tumors are often found incidentally on routine oncology screenings or on cranial imaging performed for other reasons, such as head trauma.
Managing brain tumors
Techniques for managing intracranial tumors can vary, depending on the type of lesion and the location of the mass. Certain tumors, such as meningiomas (tumors that form in the tissue surrounding the brain), can be slow-growing and, if asymptomatic, may be monitored with MRI imaging taken at specific time intervals to check for tumor growth.
When needed, brain tumor treatment typically consists of surgery, radiation and chemotherapeutic agents — or some combination of the three. A multidisciplinary approach involving neurosurgery, medical oncology and radiation oncology allows for a comprehensive treatment plan, and is proven to improve outcomes for the patient.
Surgical treatment optionsThe goal of the neurosurgeon is typically to achieve maximal, safe tumor resection — to remove as much of the brain tumor as possible without worsening neurologic function. Surgery is typically accomplished through the skull by a craniotomy, a surgical procedure in which a portion of the skull is temporarily removed to access the brain.
Occasionally, due to the location of a lesion, a biopsy to obtain tissue diagnosis is recommended, either before or in lieu of a craniotomy. This can be performed using a less invasive procedure called a stereotactic brain biopsy. Some lesions are actually best treated without resection, and a stereotactic brain biopsy enables tumor diagnosis without the more involved craniotomy procedure.
Technology for cranial surgery has advanced substantially over the past few decades. 3D navigation systems have been developed and refined, allowing the neurosurgeon to locate the tumor accurately and precisely, as well as to better understand the orientation of the mass and vital surrounding structures in the brain. These systems can aid in tumor resection while minimizing impact to the surrounding brain tissue, as well as permit stereotactic biopsies of tumors through very small incisions.
Treating with radiationRadiation therapy utilizes high-energy radiation to control and kill cancer cells, thus decreasing the size of a brain tumor. Techniques range from whole-brain radiation to stereotactic radiosurgery, which uses multiple beams to target a tumor and limit injury to normal tissue.
Radiation can be used in different scenarios, including cases where a tumor cannot be surgically resected. It is also frequently used as an adjunct after surgical tumor resection to control recurrence of the tumor.
Recently, there has been more evidence supporting the use of stereotactic radiosurgery for metastatic tumors prior to surgery, potentially decreasing the risk of harming healthy surrounding brain tissue. Such preoperative treatment also may decrease incidence of leptomeningeal disease, a condition that occurs when cancer cells migrate into the cerebrospinal fluid that bathes the brain and spinal cord.
Systemic therapiesSystemic therapies such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy are often used in addition to the aforementioned treatments. The brain is a privileged space in the body, however, and the blood-brain barrier can impede the effectiveness of systemic therapies.
In certain situations, intrathecal treatment, in which chemotherapeutic agents are injected directly into the cerebrospinal fluid space, can be beneficial.
Dr. Osmond Wu is a neurosurgeon at Sentara Martha Jefferson Neurosciences.