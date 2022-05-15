 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vital Signs: Trauma-informed care recognizes impact of life events

Trauma-informed care (TIC) is a practice of recognizing the ways that trauma can influence our health, behaviors and experiences. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) defines trauma as “an event, series of events, or set of circumstances that is experienced by an individual as physically or emotionally harmful or life threatening and that has lasting adverse effects on the individual’s functioning and mental, physical, social, emotional or spiritual well-being.” Traumatic experiences include:

■ Abuse

■ Discrimination

■ Disasters

■ Neglect

■ Poverty

■ Violence

A study performed by the World Health Organization’s Mental Health Survey Initiative reported approximately 70% of the worldwide population has experienced at least one traumatic event or situation. Separate research conducted by SAMHSA has shown that increased exposure to traumatic events, particularly during childhood, leads to higher risks of chronic physical and behavioral health conditions.

Especially when in medical settings, patients living with trauma may feel uncomfortable disclosing their history for fear of being dismissed or disbelieved. However, without the full picture, providers may be unable to successfully treat symptoms because they aren’t aware of the root cause. Additionally, if patients do not feel comfortable enough to engage in care, they may avoid routine or proactive medical appointments altogether. This can lead to preventable emergency procedures, intensifying stress on individuals and the overburdened healthcare system.

SAMSHA has established six guiding principles for using a trauma-informed approach:

■ Safety

■ Trustworthiness and transparency

■ Peer support

■ Collaboration and mutuality

■ Empowerment, voice and choice

■ Cultural, historical and gender issues

On the individual level, trauma-informed models of care encourage an empowering, trustworthy relationship between patient and provider. This relationship is built on the understanding that listening to the patient is priority and respect is given to the lived experiences. TIC also ensures providers acknowledge the historical and cultural context influencing community members’ attitudes towards medical professionals and systems. Distrust and anxiety towards medical professionals doesn’t occur in a vacuum; many people of color and LGBTQ+ patients report negative experiences from those who were supposed to be helping them.

TIC isn’t just for providers; it also involves non-medical staff members working in the office, like managers and receptionists. By training these staff members to be empathetic of the circumstances affecting patients’ attitudes, they can work on fostering a safe and comfortable atmosphere that encourages participation in care.

Using trauma-informed strategies on an organizational level includes acknowledging the role medical institutions have played in the systemic oppression of certain communities and the impact of that marginalization. By recognizing the ways in which our medical institutions serve specific populations differently, equitable policies can be incorporated to counteract disparities. By equipping providers with the appropriate tools to understand and properly care for patients’ needs, health systems are better able to serve their communities overall. From a business perspective, trauma-informed care cultivates sustainable relationships among patient, clinic staff and provider, reducing burnout and potentially lessening staff turnover.

Adopting trauma-informed care practices is not accomplished by a clear checklist or one-time staff training; it is an ongoing effort that requires commitment. It cannot be accomplished merely on an individual basis. It must be enacted from an agency-wide level, ensuring patients are wholly supported when seeking healthcare and staff present are capable of caring for those needs.

To learn more about trauma-informed care, visit the Trauma-Informed Care Implementation Research Center website, developed by the Center for Health Care Strategies, at www.traumainformedcare.chcs.org.

Sierra Loudermilk is communications coordinator for Blue Ridge Health District.

VITAL SIGNS

This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Blue Ridge Health District and the University of Virginia Health System.

