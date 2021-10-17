Vital Signs: Tobacco tax revenues can bring public health benefits

Tobacco taxes are an excise tax on the sale of cigarettes and roll-your-own tobacco. Tobacco taxes are known as one of the most effective tobacco control interventions to prevent youths from using tobacco products and to encourage adults to quit. According to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, raising tobacco taxes make the products too expensive for kids to buy and give current smokers an incentive to quit.
Virginia currently ranks 44th in the nation for its tobacco tax at 60 cents per pack, versus the national average of $1.91 per pack. The city of Charlottesville specifically first implemented a local cigarette tax in 1993 and has now joined the Blue Ridge Cigarette Tax Board along with Albemarle, Greene, Fluvanna, Nelson, Orange, Madison and Augusta counties working with the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission (TJPDC).
The tax board will allow for uniform administration of local cigarette taxes throughout the region, following a model based on the Northern Virginia Cigarette Tax Board, which includes 19 localities. The TJPDC estimates that, in only the first fiscal year, net revenues for the localities could range from $402,500 in Albemarle to $300,000 in Orange and $48,822 in Madison.
How these funds are used will be used has not fully been decided. The current plan for allocation is each locality would have the funds dispersed through its general funds for use anywhere in the region. These funds can have major public health benefits if distributed back into the communities through cessation programs, tobacco prevention for youths, providing support for disparities caused by smoking, furthering tobacco control policies, preventative public health measures, and additional education. The new revenues from this additional tax will be allocated during the 2023 fiscal year budget discussions.
Although raising the tobacco tax can have many health benefits, it also can disproportionately put a burden on low-income populations, which are often most targeted by the tobacco industry. Therefore, there is a need to also increase resources in the community to help current tobacco users quit. However, the money raised from a tax raise is not guaranteed to go towards these populations or other public health efforts that would benefit them (i.e., cessation/prevention support for tobacco).
In New York, and on a national level, the smoking prevalence for the lowest income groups was more than twice that of the highest income levels, which is especially concerning due to additional negative health impacts and lower life expectancies, which are a burden on the health care system.
Investments in preventative public health projects have the potential to save the regional additional costs in terms of avoiding future health care costs. In 2016, annual health care expenditures in Virginia increased $3.11 billion as a result of tobacco use. These health care savings could be used for future programs or other public benefit in the region. To maximize the public health benefits of cigarette excise taxes, public health programs need additional support from the funds raised by the tax revenue.
Ella Jensen is a research assistant for the University of Virginia Cancer Center.