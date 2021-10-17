Vital Signs: Tobacco tax revenues can bring public health benefits

Tobacco taxes are an excise tax on the sale of cigarettes and roll-your-own tobacco. Tobacco taxes are known as one of the most effective tobacco control interventions to prevent youths from using tobacco products and to encourage adults to quit. According to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, raising tobacco taxes make the products too expensive for kids to buy and give current smokers an incentive to quit.

Virginia currently ranks 44th in the nation for its tobacco tax at 60 cents per pack, versus the national average of $1.91 per pack. The city of Charlottesville specifically first implemented a local cigarette tax in 1993 and has now joined the Blue Ridge Cigarette Tax Board along with Albemarle, Greene, Fluvanna, Nelson, Orange, Madison and Augusta counties working with the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission (TJPDC).

The tax board will allow for uniform administration of local cigarette taxes throughout the region, following a model based on the Northern Virginia Cigarette Tax Board, which includes 19 localities. The TJPDC estimates that, in only the first fiscal year, net revenues for the localities could range from $402,500 in Albemarle to $300,000 in Orange and $48,822 in Madison.