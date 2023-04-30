Did you know Virginia is home to 16 native tick species? Of these, the Lone Star, Blacklegged (a.k.a. deer tick) and American Dog tick are the three species most known to bite humans. This is important because they carry several diseases including Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesiosis, Borrelia miyamotoi disease, and tickborne encephalitis virus. The Lone Star and Blacklegged ticks are the most common carriers of tick-borne infections in Virginia, which are transmitted during the process of feeding.

In the Coastal Plains and Piedmont region of Virginia where elevations are below 1,600 feet, Lone Star ticks are the most frequent biters. Usually most active April through July, they can transmit several diseases, including ehrlichiosis, tularemia, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and the Heartland virus disease.

Lone Star ticks are commonly found in suburban forests where deer populations are highest. They are commonly found in leaf piles on forest floors and partially shaded grassy areas. However, they may be present in open grassy fields next to wooded areas and brushy fields. Lone Star tick bites are usually itchy.

Most Blacklegged tick bites are by the tiny nymph-stage ticks, which are generally more active late September through April. These are very small and slow moving, which makes noticing them hard. They do not like dry, hot environments and are rarely found in open fields or on grass, except if the area is shaded. People who are bitten usually do not notice, as the bites are painless and rarely itch. This increases the likelihood for people to become symptomatic with an associated disease.

Clothing treatments and proper dress are the best method of tick prevention. People should wear clothing that has been treated with clothing-specific insect repellent, ideally one that contains permethrin. At a minimum, treat pants, socks, and shoes and let treated clothing air dry for at least an hour before use. Then, tuck shirts into pants and pants into socks. If hands will touch things on the forest floor, put a band of DEET skin repellent around arms at elbows and any skin that will be exposed.

Remember to conduct thorough tick checks after spending time outdoors. Within two hours of being outside, shower with soap and hot water. This may help wash off unattached ticks. Always do a thorough tick check of your clothing and body after spending time in tick habitats — use a full-length mirror and/or assistance of friend or spouse, if possible. Check under the arms, in and around the ears, inside belly button, back of the knees, in and around the hair, between the legs, and around the waist.

After coming indoors, tumble dry clothes in a dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill ticks on dry clothing. Ticks can ride into the home on clothing and pets and then attach to a person later, so carefully examine pets, coats and daypacks.

Tick removal must be done carefully to prevent rupturing the tick's body or losing tick mouth parts in your skin. Use pointed tweezers to grasp the tick’s head and avoid poking or squeezing its body. Pull gently and steadily until the tick releases, and do not jerk or twist the tick out.

For more information about ticks, visit https://www.cdc.gov/ticks/avoid/on_people.html.