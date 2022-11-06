Vital Signs: The importance of screening for lung cancer

Lung cancer is the second-most common type of cancer, but is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). The ACS estimates that, this year, about 237,000 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer, and approximately 130,000 Americans will die from lung cancer.

Although cigarette smoking is the most common cause of lung cancer, about 20% of lung cancers happen in people who never smoke, equaling about 47,000 cases in the U.S every year. Other causes of lung cancer include radon and fine-particulate air pollution. For many people diagnosed with lung cancer who never smoked, the cause remains unknown.

Lung cancer symptoms and screeningIf a patient has symptoms, the most common signs of lung cancer are a new, unexplained cough; trouble breathing; and unexplained weight loss. Many people, though, do not have these symptoms, and there are not always warning signs.

That’s why patients with a significant history of smoking are urged to get screened for lung cancer. Screening is so vital that, earlier this month, UVa Health Cancer Center joined dozens of cancer centers across the country in signing a consensus statement highlighting the value of lung cancer screening. Early detection of lung cancer is absolutely the most important way to improve survival from lung cancer. The later the diagnosis, the more likely it is that the cancer will spread elsewhere in the body.

Lung cancer screening with a low-dose CT scan of the chest every year is recommended for the following patients: anyone older than 50 who has smoked an average of one pack per day for 20 years or more and who continues to smoke, or who has quit within the past 15 years.

Treating lung cancerLung cancer treatment has changed dramatically in recent years. There are many treatments available depending on how soon a patient’s lung cancer is diagnosed and depending on the type of lung cancer.

There are three main types of treatment: surgery; radiation; and medical therapy, such as medications, treatment to help the immune system attack tumors (immunotherapy) or traditional chemotherapy. Not all of the treatment options are used for every patient, depending on their particular situations.

How UVa Health Cancer Center can helpProviding both lung cancer screenings and lung cancer treatment is part of our mission at UVa Health Cancer Center’s mission to better treat cancer.

UVa is one of only 53 cancer centers in the country to be designated as a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute. This designation recognizes cancer centers with the most outstanding cancer research and treatment programs in the nation. UVa Health is home to the only Comprehensive Cancer Center in Virginia.

We are always happy to see new patients who are eligible for lung cancer screening or have been diagnosed with lung cancer. Patients can contact our clinic at (434) 443-6625 or make an online appointment request at forms.uvahealth.com/appointment/.

For more information about lung cancer screening and treatment at UVa Health, visit uvahealth.com/services/lung-cancer.