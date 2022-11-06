 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vital Signs: The importance of screening for lung cancer

  • 0

Lung cancer is the second-most common type of cancer, but is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). The ACS estimates that, this year, about 237,000 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer, and approximately 130,000 Americans will die from lung cancer.

Although cigarette smoking is the most common cause of lung cancer, about 20% of lung cancers happen in people who never smoke, equaling about 47,000 cases in the U.S every year. Other causes of lung cancer include radon and fine-particulate air pollution. For many people diagnosed with lung cancer who never smoked, the cause remains unknown.

Lung cancer symptoms and screeningIf a patient has symptoms, the most common signs of lung cancer are a new, unexplained cough; trouble breathing; and unexplained weight loss. Many people, though, do not have these symptoms, and there are not always warning signs.

People are also reading…

That’s why patients with a significant history of smoking are urged to get screened for lung cancer. Screening is so vital that, earlier this month, UVa Health Cancer Center joined dozens of cancer centers across the country in signing a consensus statement highlighting the value of lung cancer screening. Early detection of lung cancer is absolutely the most important way to improve survival from lung cancer. The later the diagnosis, the more likely it is that the cancer will spread elsewhere in the body.

Lung cancer screening with a low-dose CT scan of the chest every year is recommended for the following patients: anyone older than 50 who has smoked an average of one pack per day for 20 years or more and who continues to smoke, or who has quit within the past 15 years.

Treating lung cancerLung cancer treatment has changed dramatically in recent years. There are many treatments available depending on how soon a patient’s lung cancer is diagnosed and depending on the type of lung cancer.

There are three main types of treatment: surgery; radiation; and medical therapy, such as medications, treatment to help the immune system attack tumors (immunotherapy) or traditional chemotherapy. Not all of the treatment options are used for every patient, depending on their particular situations.

How UVa Health Cancer Center can helpProviding both lung cancer screenings and lung cancer treatment is part of our mission at UVa Health Cancer Center’s mission to better treat cancer.

UVa is one of only 53 cancer centers in the country to be designated as a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute. This designation recognizes cancer centers with the most outstanding cancer research and treatment programs in the nation. UVa Health is home to the only Comprehensive Cancer Center in Virginia.

We are always happy to see new patients who are eligible for lung cancer screening or have been diagnosed with lung cancer. Patients can contact our clinic at (434) 443-6625 or make an online appointment request at forms.uvahealth.com/appointment/.

For more information about lung cancer screening and treatment at UVa Health, visit uvahealth.com/services/lung-cancer.

Dr. Ryan Gentzler and Dr. Richard Hall are thoracic medical oncologists specializing in lung cancer at UVa Health Cancer Center.

Vital Signs

This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Blue Ridge Health District and the University of Virginia Health System.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

China's party congress promises continuity, not change

China's party congress promises continuity, not change

The overarching theme emerging from China’s ongoing Communist Party congress is one of continuity, not change. The weeklong meeting is expected to reappoint Xi Jinping as leader, reaffirm a commitment to his policies for the next five years and possibly elevate his status even further as one of the most powerful leaders in China’s modern history. For many Chinese, weary of pandemic restrictions, the more immediate question is whether there will be any easing of “zero-COVID” after the party congress. The answer is probably not immediately, and when changes do come, they will most likely be gradual.

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged global policymakers to stop inflation from becoming “a runaway train″ at a time of extraordinary economic turmoil. The IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva noted that the world economy “has been hit by one shock after another″ — the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of inflation. But reining in rising prices should take priority, she said. “If we do not restore price stability, we will undermine prospects for growth,″ she said. The Federal Reserve and other central banks have been raising interest rates to tame inflation. Georgieva acknowledged that the higher borrowing costs would pinch economic growth, but she urged policymakers to show restraint in spending money to ease the pain.

Ask the Expert: What are the most common signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer?

If pancreatic cancer has spread outside the pancreas, particularly to other organs, then surgery is no longer an effective treatment. Given the limited early symptoms, many people are diagnosed in this terrible situation. Treatment then centers on medications, most commonly intravenous chemotherapy, which can be very effective.

Genes link bipolar, schizophrenia, once thought unrelated

Genes link bipolar, schizophrenia, once thought unrelated

A growing body of research shows that bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and the in-between diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder share common genetic underpinnings. They can be considered part of a spectrum, according to experts. That theory has gained ground as more studies have found that variations in some of the same genes influence how susceptible people are to the disorders, which often run in families. Experts say these insights will help doctors better understand what drives the illnesses, how they affect the brain and what more can be done to help people. Eventually, they hope it leads to better treatments.

Brazil’s brash President Bolsonaro mum after election loss

Brazil’s brash President Bolsonaro mum after election loss

Brazil's usually boisterous president is staying uncharacteristically quiet after losing his reelection bid. On Monday, many hours after he was defeated by his rival, Jair Bolsonaro hadn't conceded defeat or challenged the results. Left-leaning candidate Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva won the runoff Sunday night with 50.9% of the votes, to Bolsonaro’s 49.1%. It was the closest election since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985. Much like former U.S. President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro has repeatedly questioned the reliability of the nation’s electronic voting system, without providing any proof.

Danish leader quits in bid to form new Cabinet despite win

Danish leader quits in bid to form new Cabinet despite win

Despite finishing first in Denmark’s election, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has decided to step down along with her Social Democratic government. Frederiksen’s announcement on Wednesday came after a dramatic vote count in which the center-left bloc that has backed her since 2019 retained its majority in Parliament by a single seat. In theory, the Social Democratic leader could have stayed in power as head of a minority government. But she said she would stick to campaign promises to try to form a broader coalition with parties on the center-right. Frederiksen handed her resignation to Queen Margrethe, who was expected to ask her to lead talks to form a new government.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Four ways to save money on Thanksgiving dinner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert