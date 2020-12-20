Vital Signs: The importance of lung cancer screening for high-risk patients

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in both men and women, and it accounts for more cancer deaths than breast, prostate and colon cancer combined. In addition, patient outcome and survival of lung cancer is directly related to the stage of disease at presentation.
Patients with stage 1A1 disease have a five-year survival around 90%, while patients with Stage IVB have a 0% five-year survival, which means finding lung cancer early is of paramount importance. Lung cancer rarely causes symptoms until it’s quite advanced — hence the importance of screening for early-stage lung cancer in high-risk populations.
Screening tends to be most effective for diseases that have a high morbidity and mortality, a significant prevalence, a natural history with a long preclinical phase and evidence that therapy is more effective in early-stage disease — all of which are characteristics of lung cancer. Despite this, early efforts to screen for lung cancer never were found to be beneficial.
Then, in 2011, the National Lung Cancer Screening Trial was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. This study looked at a high-risk population of more than 50,000 patients from multiple centers across the United States. These patients were men and women between the ages of 55 and 74; they had a smoking history of at least 30 pack years (meaning they smoked one pack a day for 30 years, or the equivalent); were current smokers; or had quit in the past 15 years. These patients underwent annual low-dose lung cancer screening chest CTs for three years, and it was demonstrated that screening resulted in a 20% relative reduction in mortality in the screened population, with one lung cancer death prevented for every 320 patients screened.
The problem with lung cancer screening is that it identifies a significant number of nodules (spots in the lung) that are not lung cancer, and these false positive findings result in a significant increase in follow-up imaging, biopsies and further testing in patients who end up not having cancer. As such, it’s important to have a conversation with your doctor about screening and the potential benefits and risks.
In my experience, I have found a number of lung cancers that would not have been identified any other way, and were treatable and curable because of screening. If these patients had not been screened, the lung cancer would have grown and eventually caused symptoms and presented at a stage not amenable to cure.
Despite these findings and benefits, screening for lung cancer is still significantly underutilized. If you have been a heavy smoker, you should approach your doctor about being screened and begin a discussion about risks and benefits.
Treatment for lung cancer has advanced greatly in the past five years. There are more treatment options than ever, and many of them have very tolerable side effects and minimal toxicity. I find a lot of my patients have antiquated views on cancer therapy. So much has changed, so I encourage people to not be afraid of screening, to be proactive about their health and to take advantage of this service.
Of course, nothing is more important than prevention, so quitting smoking still remains the number-one goal for all my patients.
Dr. Kevin M. Fussell is a pulmonologist with Sentara Martha Jefferson Medical & Surgical Associates.
This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Thomas Jefferson Health District (soon to be Blue Ridge Health District) and the University of Virginia Heath System.
