Vital Signs: The importance of lung cancer screening for high-risk patients

The problem with lung cancer screening is that it identifies a significant number of nodules (spots in the lung) that are not lung cancer, and these false positive findings result in a significant increase in follow-up imaging, biopsies and further testing in patients who end up not having cancer. As such, it’s important to have a conversation with your doctor about screening and the potential benefits and risks.

In my experience, I have found a number of lung cancers that would not have been identified any other way, and were treatable and curable because of screening. If these patients had not been screened, the lung cancer would have grown and eventually caused symptoms and presented at a stage not amenable to cure.

Despite these findings and benefits, screening for lung cancer is still significantly underutilized. If you have been a heavy smoker, you should approach your doctor about being screened and begin a discussion about risks and benefits.

Treatment for lung cancer has advanced greatly in the past five years. There are more treatment options than ever, and many of them have very tolerable side effects and minimal toxicity. I find a lot of my patients have antiquated views on cancer therapy. So much has changed, so I encourage people to not be afraid of screening, to be proactive about their health and to take advantage of this service.