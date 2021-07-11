Vital Signs: The impact of stereotypes on Black women’s mental health

Being a woman means encountering stereotypes and judgments about your intellect, sex appeal, emotional stability, fertility and productivity with every social and professional encounter. Stereotypes can be defined as “a psychological construct related to attitudes and cognitions” that carry damaging and long-lasting negative effects.
Research suggests that Black women experience racialized and gendered stereotypes, both socially and professionally. These stereotypes can create an invisible barrier, and ultimately a disconnect, between Black women and the person with whom they are interacting. This may potentially elicit a defensive stance from the Black woman, which further perpetuates the stereotype.
There are three commonly referenced historical stereotypes of Black women, including “mammy,” “sapphire” and “jezebel,” and two commonly referenced modern-day stereotypes, which include “welfare queen” and “strong Black woman.” The “strong Black woman” stereotype is “an amalgamation of beliefs and cultural expectations of incessant resilience, independence and strength” (Abrams, Hill & Maxwell, 2019, “Underneath the Mask of the Strong Black Woman Schema”).
Even the seemingly positive “strong Black woman” stereotype can lead to negative outcomes. Black women who internalize the “strong Black woman” stereotype are more likely to have higher rates of distress, depression and anxiety and to utilize binge eating to quell psychological distress (Abrams et. al).
There are physical health inequities as well. According to the U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services, in comparison to non-Hispanic white women, Black women are 60% more likely to have high blood pressure; they are twice as likely to be diagnosed with stomach cancer and 2.2 times more likely to die from it. Diagnosis rates of breast cancer for Black and white women are about the same; however, Black women are 40% more likely to die from this condition. Black women have the highest rates of obesity or being overweight compared to all other groups; four out of five Black women are overweight or obese.
Yet, despite the increased rates of psychological distress and striking physical health disparities, data recently released by the American Psychiatric Association notes that “only one in three African Americans who need mental health care receives it” and “compared with non-Hispanic whites, African Americans with any mental illness have lower rates of any mental health service use, including prescriptions medications and outpatient services.”
The “strong Black woman” stereotype, while serving as a protective factor to shield Black women from the deleterious effects of other stereotypes, has a self-silencing effect (Abrams, et. al.). Help-seeking behaviors are viewed as a weakness or are delayed due to prioritizing the needs of family, employment or community.
In addition, due to implicit bias that is often present within the healthcare system, Black women may feel unwelcome and uncomfortable in a traditional model of care. Being encountered as a stereotype, even if the stereotype is that of “strong Black woman,” can have a negative impact on willingness to seek help. Abrams et al, note that “ [a]s a result of continuously conjuring resilience as a response to physical and psychological hardships, many Black women have mastered the art of portraying strength while concealing trauma.”
Minority Mental Health Month is a part of the enduring legacy of Bebe Moore Campbell, who was a champion for mental health in the African American community. During this month, take some time to celebrate the Black women in your life. Notice the ways in which they shatter the stereotypes of Black womanhood. Observe the ways in which your own implicit biases may shape the way that you interact with them. And, in the words of Maya Angelou, “Do the best you can until you know better. Then, when you know better, do better.”
Jennifer Bates is director of training and diversity, equity and inclusion at the Region Ten Community Services Board.