Vital Signs: Talking about mental health and suicide can make a difference

The ongoing nature of COVID-19 continues to be a challenge for individuals and families everywhere. Many people are still figuring out how to take care of sick loved ones as cases rise and hospitals fill up. Families are scrambling for childcare as daycares temporarily shut down and kids are sent home from school to quarantine. These and other stressors greatly impact our mental health and can lead to increased feelings of anxiety, depression and suicide.

Now more than ever, we need to normalize conversations around mental health and suicide in our community.

Talking about these topics is not always comfortable. The stigma and fear surrounding mental health and suicide can make people nervous to bring it up all together. However, the more conversations we have, the easier it becomes.

While it may seem obvious, a simple and effective way to get a conversation going is by saying something like, “You seem (stressed, happy, irritated, sad, overwhelmed, etc.). How are you?” When checking in with each other becomes the norm, we are more likely to reach out when we are struggling. Other helpful strategies and responses to use when checking in might include:

Validation (makes the other person feel supported):