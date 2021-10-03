Vital Signs: Talking about mental health and suicide can make a difference

The ongoing nature of COVID-19 continues to be a challenge for individuals and families everywhere. Many people are still figuring out how to take care of sick loved ones as cases rise and hospitals fill up. Families are scrambling for childcare as daycares temporarily shut down and kids are sent home from school to quarantine. These and other stressors greatly impact our mental health and can lead to increased feelings of anxiety, depression and suicide.
Now more than ever, we need to normalize conversations around mental health and suicide in our community.
Talking about these topics is not always comfortable. The stigma and fear surrounding mental health and suicide can make people nervous to bring it up all together. However, the more conversations we have, the easier it becomes.
While it may seem obvious, a simple and effective way to get a conversation going is by saying something like, “You seem (stressed, happy, irritated, sad, overwhelmed, etc.). How are you?” When checking in with each other becomes the norm, we are more likely to reach out when we are struggling. Other helpful strategies and responses to use when checking in might include:
Validation (makes the other person feel supported):
“It’s normal to feel __________, there is a lot going on in the world right now”
Open-ended questions (gives the other person the ability to express feelings and thoughts fully):
“How long have you been feeling this way?” or “What has been the most challenging part of _________ (work, your marriage, the pandemic, etc.)?”
Listening openly and non-judgmentally.
Offering to help get further support:
“What you’re talking about sounds tough. Have you thought about talking to a professional? I could help you look around, if that would be helpful.”
Taking the steps to limit access to lethal means (i.e., medication, firearms, etc.) is another great action you can take when it comes to suicide prevention. Region Ten Community Services Board continues to partner with Lock and Talk Virginia (www.lockandtalk.org) to offer free medication lock boxes and trigger locks for firearms to assist individuals and families in locking up lethal means. For more information and how to receive these free resources, visit www.regionten.org/doyourpart.
Another way to continue having conversations about mental health is by engaging with groups and coalitions focused on health and wellness promotion. There have been many efforts locally to normalize conversations around mental health, increase safety and prevent suicide.
The Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition works to increase access to mental health and substance use services and advocate for progress within the Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the surrounding counties. Its campaign, Help Happens Here, aims to increase public awareness about mental health supports and includes a referral line operated by the City of Charlottesville Department of Human Services. More information about the Health and Wellness Coalition can be found on its website at www.helphappenshere.org
If you are interested in learning more about suicide prevention, The Suicide Prevention Awareness Resource Council (SPARC) is a local coalition made up of concerned citizens, professionals and partner agencies with the shared goal of reducing the number of suicides in our area. SPARC works collaboratively to strengthen and expand education in the area of suicide prevention, increase help-seeking behaviors, and raise awareness about available mental health supports and resources in our area.
This year, SPARC will be hosting its 8th annual 5K Run and Walk to help raise awareness and encourage hope in those affected by suicide. The event will take place virtually on Oct. 23. To register or learn how else you can get involved in community-level suicide prevention, visit www.sparchope.org.
If you or someone you care about is thinking about suicide, please consider reaching out to one of the many local or national resources for support. Everyone has a role to play in suicide prevention in our community. One conversation can make all the difference.
National resources
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255
National Crisis Text Line: 741-741
Trevor Project Text Line: 678-678
Hannah Firdyiwek is a student assistance specialist for Region Ten Community Services Board.