Many consider syphilis a disease of a bygone era, but over the past two decades, America’s rates of this sexually transmitted infection (STI) have risen exponentially. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the diagnosis of early syphilis — the contagious stages that occur within the first year of infection — increased 81% between 2014 and 2018.

Virginia alone saw an unprecedented increase of 655% in early syphilis between 2003 and 2019. The advent of penicillin in the 1940s coupled with essential public health measures led to the lowest rates of syphilis in U.S. history in 2000–2001, giving hope that elimination of this disease might be possible. Unfortunately, syphilis diagnoses have instead increased steadily.

Syphilis, a bacterial infection, may progress through several stages if left untreated. Direct contact with an infectious person leads to one or more syphilitic sores, the hallmark of the primary stage, anywhere between nine to 90 days after exposure. The secondary stage may be characterized by a rash, syphilitic warts or oral lesions, all very contagious as well. Symptoms may go unnoticed; left untreated, syphilis may lie dormant for decades and can cause organ damage and death.

Men are affected at far higher rates than women, accounting for 86% of all U.S. infections in 2018. Men who have sex with men and transgender women have the highest risk of acquiring syphilis, which is considered a predictor of HIV infection within the next two years for these groups.

Cisgender women are also at risk. Early syphilis infections in American women more than doubled between 2014 and 2018, contributing to a frightening increase in infections during pregnancy. Untreated early syphilis in pregnancy usually leads to fetal infection and often causes stillbirth or infant death. The rate of infants born with congenital syphilis in Virginia rose 450% between 2014 and 2018.

People who use methamphetamine or heroin, or inject drugs, have an alarmingly high rate of recently acquired syphilis infections. Other high-risk activities include having sex:

■ With people who inject drugs

■ With anonymous partners

■ While intoxicated or high

■ In exchange for drugs or money

The COVID pandemic exacerbated the syphilis epidemic in several ways:

■ Limited availability of medical providers between 2020 and 2021, making testing and treatment hard to access

■ Decreased routine healthcare visits

■ Increased unemployment and loss of health insurance

■ Laboratory supply shortages

Further, dedicated public health STI clinics worldwide shifted their focus to COVID mitigation efforts. Many clinics limited in-person visits to symptomatic patients. People infected with syphilis may not have any symptoms, making screening necessary for timely diagnosis and treatment.

Addressing the current syphilis epidemic requires both old and new approaches. Screening and treatment of infected individuals and their partners, plus risk reduction counseling, remain the basis of syphilis control. These interventions depend on case investigation and contact tracing, made far more challenging with social networking apps increasing opportunities for anonymous encounters in private.

Medical providers must routinely ask patients about high-risk behaviors and consider syphilis when any of the signs and symptoms of the infection are encountered. Obstetrical providers and hospitals should consider increasing the frequency of screening protocols. And, since syphilis can lie silent for decades, people who have ever had unprotected sex or engaged other in high-risk behaviors should request a blood test.

Syphilis is easily cured in the early stages, although re-infection can occur. Long-acting injectable penicillin is still the preferred treatment. A vaccine for syphilis appears many years away, but recent studies have shown promise that prophylactic and post-exposure antibiotic use may decrease the chance of infection. Stay tuned.

For more information, go to www.cdc.gov/std/syphilis.