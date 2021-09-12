Vital Signs: Suicide prevention remains important in midst of mental health focus

In the past year or more, we’ve seen positive signs that the conversation around mental health is shifting; rather than suffer in silence, people are speaking out and seeking help. Among them are prominent figures like gymnast Simone Biles and tennis pro Naomi Osaka.

By candidly revealing their own struggles with anxiety and depression, these world-renowned athletes have helped draw attention to the importance of prioritizing mental health.

It’s still too early to know for certain, but eliminating the stigma around mental health disorders appears to be having a positive impact on suicide rates in the U.S. From 2000 to 2019, suicide rates were steadily climbing, rising 35% during that period. In the past two years, however, we’ve seen those numbers decline, particularly during the pandemic.

While these numbers are encouraging, we still have a lot of work to do. Even one death by suicide is too many to claim victory. That’s why it’s important to raise awareness about suicide prevention. Understanding who is at greatest risk, knowing the warning signs and knowing how to respond is something each of us can do to help provide our friends and loved ones the support they need when they need it most.