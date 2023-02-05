When thinking about quitting tobacco, it’s important to know how to go about it. To help you successfully quit for good, former smokers recommend: (1) building a support network, (2) using evidence-based treatments, (3) giving yourself grace, and (4) giving yourself the freedom to fail.

When referring to tobacco products in this article, that includes vapes, e-cigarettes, cigarettes, pipes, hookah, cigars, bidis and smokeless tobacco products.

What are evidence-based treatments, and how can they make a difference? Treatments backed by science are research-proven strategies that will help you be more successful in quitting than trying on your own. Evidence-based treatments include quitlines, hotline services exclusively centered on tobacco cessation, like the Quit Now Virginia Tobacco User Hotline.

Quitlines are proven effective, confidential, convenient, and free. They offer counseling by phone or text, or online. Quit coaches provide one-on-one counseling in combination with nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) to give you the best chance at quitting successfully. NRT works by replacing some of the nicotine you used to get from cigarettes, so you don’t feel as uncomfortable after quitting. The most common NRTs are nicotine patches, gum and lozenges. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), using quitlines and their services more than doubles a user’s chance of quitting and more than triples that chance when used in combination with NRT.

Quitting tobacco is the single most important action people can do to improve their health. It’s important to know that while 70% of people want to quit and 55% have tried, only 8% quit successfully, according to the FDA. Why is this success rate so low? Not a lot of people are aware of the importance of using evidence-based treatments and the different types of strategies available.

As you consider using Quit Now Virginia services, remember to celebrate every small win. Setting small, realistic and attainable goals will get you to where you want to be.

E-cigarettes, or vapes, contain nicotine and other harmful substances that are highly addictive and can harm adolescent brain development. Live Vape Free VA is a state-wide resource that educates youths about the dangers of vapes and teaches adults about vaping. Live Vape Free offers an interactive text-based support program for teens ages 13 to 17 to help build motivation, develop a quit plan and provide support in their quitting journey. The texts include links to videos, quizzes, podcasts and activities.

In addition to offering a fun factor, the links gives teens insights into what can improve their odds of quitting successfully. To teach adults about vapes, like parents or teachers, there is a web-based component, which includes lessons on signs of vaping and how to talk to your teen.

Nearly 9 out of 10 adults who smoke cigarettes daily first try smoking by age 18, and 99% first try smoking by age 26, according to the CDC. In 2022, 1 out of every 30 middle school students and 1 of every 7 high school students reported that they used electronic cigarettes in the past 30 days, the CDC stated.

How can we prevent initial youth tobacco use? Examples include:

■ Increase the price of tobacco products

■ Prohibit tobacco use in indoor and outdoor areas of workplaces and public places

■ Ban tobacco media on TV and radio commercials, posters, and other media messages aimed at kids and teens

■ Support community programs that encourage tobacco-free places (such as school and college), policies and lifestyles

■ Support community programs that work to decrease tobacco advertising and make tobacco products less easily available.

Coming together as a community to support youths and one another is possible. Spread the word about Quit Now Virginia Services and look for ways you can support tobacco-free policies.

Free resources for quitting tobacco:

■ Quit Now Services: 1- 800-Quit Now/(800) 784-8669

■ quitSTART app