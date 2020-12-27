Vital Signs: Steps for nurturing mental health and reducing stress for 2021

As 2020 comes to a close, new vaccines may spur hope that the end of the pandemic is in sight. At the same time, we have been through a very difficult year of stress and strain related to COVID-19 and racial injustice. This year, it is more important than ever to develop new personal practices that support our mental health.
The Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition is a network of organizations working together to improve mental health and substance concerns in our community that is committed to bringing you tools and resources to cope with the pandemic and beyond. As we approach 2021, it’s especially important to consider the five core needs during times of community crisis: staying safe, creating calm, staying connected, keeping a can-do spirit, and maintaining hope.
Taking small steps to address like the ones below can be a perfect New Year’s intention to help reduce stress and improve mental health over the months to come.
» Be safe: Maintaining good public health practices is particularly important during this holiday season. If you plan to gather with others, be sure to meet small groups, physically distanced, masked and outdoors. Also, avoid excessive use of alcohol, tobacco and drugs.
» Create calm: The many demands of the pandemic have been taxing. Commit some time to yourself to do the things that make you feel calm. Sing favorite seasonal songs, go for a walk, or listen to some calming music. Limiting news exposure and screen time also can increase feelings of calm.
» Stay connected: Scheduling video meetings, conference calls or outdoor meetups with family and friends are important ways to reduce stress.
» Build a “can-do” spirit: Preparing a plan for how you will celebrate the holiday and winter season is important. Sticking to a simple daily routine also can reduce stress for adults and children alike.
» Maintain hope and confidence: Remember that this pandemic will not last forever. Practicing gratitude and purposely seeking out stories about the world that inspire you are important ways to reduce stress.
For many people, the cumulative stress of the last year might require additional help. If you or a friend of family member is dealing with a mental health or substance use challenge, it is always important to reach out for help. Even though many organizations may be closed for periods of time over the holidays, crisis and other time-sensitive support is always available. 24/7 crisis support is available 365 days per year if you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health emergency.
» National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255
» Region Ten Emergency Services: (434) 972-1800
A new regional Child Mobile Crisis program is now serving Charlottesville, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties. The program provides one-time, in-person support for children, youths and their family to de-escalate a crisis event, and offer resources for follow-up care. The program runs from noon to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; call (800) 970-5897.
The VA Copes line is a warm line for Virginia residents who may be struggling with isolation, fear, grief and anxiety around COVID 19. The warm line is available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5 to 9 p.m. weekends by calling or texting (87) 349-6428. Spanish speaking counselors are available. Counselors provide information and referral for callers, but the line is not designed as an emergency or suicide hotline.
The Coalition has created a free, downloadable poster with mental health and wellness reminders for the New Year that you can find at www.helphappenshere.org/newyear. In addition, we have compiled information about many free and affordable mental health and substance use services that are available in our community at www.helphappenshere.org/coronavirus.
Rebecca Kendall is coalition director for the Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition.
