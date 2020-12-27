Vital Signs: Steps for nurturing mental health and reducing stress for 2021

As 2020 comes to a close, new vaccines may spur hope that the end of the pandemic is in sight. At the same time, we have been through a very difficult year of stress and strain related to COVID-19 and racial injustice. This year, it is more important than ever to develop new personal practices that support our mental health.

The Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition is a network of organizations working together to improve mental health and substance concerns in our community that is committed to bringing you tools and resources to cope with the pandemic and beyond. As we approach 2021, it’s especially important to consider the five core needs during times of community crisis: staying safe, creating calm, staying connected, keeping a can-do spirit, and maintaining hope.

Taking small steps to address like the ones below can be a perfect New Year’s intention to help reduce stress and improve mental health over the months to come.

» Be safe: Maintaining good public health practices is particularly important during this holiday season. If you plan to gather with others, be sure to meet small groups, physically distanced, masked and outdoors. Also, avoid excessive use of alcohol, tobacco and drugs.