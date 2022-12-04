Vital Signs: Stem cell transplants reach major milestone at UVa Health

The Stem Cell Transplant Program at UVa Cancer Center reached a significant milestone in November when our incredible team performed its 1,000th transplant, so we wanted to mark this accomplishment by describing how this treatment can help patients with blood cancers and some immune system disorders.

What do stem cell transplants treat?

In adults, stem cell transplants can cure blood diseases such as leukemia, lymphoma, aplastic anemia, myelofibrosis and sickle cell anemia. Stem cell transplants are also a very effective treatment for multiple myeloma. In children, these transplants can also cure certain genetic diseases.

How do these transplants work?

To begin the treatment, patients receive high doses of chemotherapy and, in some cases, radiation therapy to wipe out their diseased bone marrow. For some patients, that bone marrow is replaced with healthy stem cells or bone marrow from a donor (known as a donor or allogeneic transplant).

Another treatment approach is called an autologous transplant. In autologous transplants, the patient’s own stem cells are removed before the patients receive chemotherapy or radiation and are then reinfused into the patient’s body once their cancer is destroyed.

What advances have been made in stem cell transplants?

Twenty years ago, 40 was considered old for a stem cell transplant. Now, we perform these transplants safely in patients up to age 75.

Today, we are also able to find donors for almost everyone. Expanding the pool of potential donors has been a focus of my research in recent years. We have also made great strides in preventing and treating infection and immune problems, called graft vs. host disease, that can occur after transplant.

We continue to seek ways to improve access to transplants for all eligible patients — including our newly launched program for pediatric patients — and the future of stem cell transplants is bright. A focus of ongoing clinical trials is potential ways to reduce the relapse of cancer and improve outcomes following a stem cell transplant.

At UVa Health, we’re also excited to be on the forefront of a new type of stem cell transplant called chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. Dr. Trey Lee, director of Pediatric Stem Cell Transplant and Immunotherapy at UVa Children’s and the UVA Cancer Center, has been a pioneer in CAR T-cell therapy, which takes a patient’s own immune cells and genetically modifies them to make them better at killing cancer cells.

All of these advances point toward safer transplants and an ability to cure more patients in the years ahead. I am proud to be part of the stem cell transplant team here at UVa Health. We are looking forward to our next 1,000 stem cell transplants and more breakthroughs that will help us improve care for even more patients from across Virginia and beyond.

For more information about stem cell transplants, visit uvahealth.com/services/stem-cell-transplant.