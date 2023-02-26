The on-field cardiac arrest suffered by Damar Hamlin during a recent NFL game has brought renewed attention to heart issues among athletes.

For young athletes, the annual risk of suffering a heart issue while playing sports is rare (somewhere between 1 in 50,000 and 1 in 250,000). While these types of cardiac events are rare on an individual level, as millions of Americans are regular participants in sports, it’s imperative that athletes, coaches and communities be prepared for these types of events. As the Buffalo Bills training staff and the Cincinnati medical teams demonstrated, preparation and quick response saves lives.

Common heart issues among athletes

There are three general types of heart conditions that can cause sudden cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death in young athletes. All these conditions create problems with exercise because they make the heart susceptible to dangerous heart rhythms during periods of elevated heart rates, surges of adrenaline, and/or periods of dehydration.

First, there are structural problems in the way the is formed. Examples of these are hypertrophic cardiomyopathy where the heart is abnormally thick or coronary artery anomalies where the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart take an abnormal course.

Second, there are electrical problems that change the way electrical signals are sent throughout the heart (such as long QT syndrome or Wolff Parkinson White syndrome).

Finally, there are other issues that can injure the heart and create heart rhythm problems in a previously normal heart (such as myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle, or commotio cordis, a heart rhythm problem started by a blow or ball to the chest).

Common symptoms

If athletes have any cardiac symptoms with exercise (fainting, near-fainting, chest pain or heart palpitations); if they have a family history of sudden cardiac arrest or death in a relative at a young age (generally younger than 50 years of age); or if they have abnormal physical exam findings (such as a heart murmur), they should be evaluated by a physician.

For any athlete who has a non-traumatic collapse and is unresponsive, bystanders should immediately assume it is a sudden cardiac arrest and initiate CPR and defibrillation using an automated external defibrillator (AED). An AED is a medical device available in many public locations that can deliver an electric shock to restore a heart to its normal rhythm. It is remarkably effective if deployed in the first few minutes after a cardiac arrest. To be prepared, coaches, parents, and athletes should undergo CPR and AED training (cpr.heart.org/en/) and every athletics venue should have an emergency action plan.

Can athletes reduce their risks?

It is unclear if there are any steps young athletes can take to reduce their risk for sudden cardiac arrest. There has been a lot of discussion about the value of providing athletes with electrocardiograms (ECGs) – which records the heart’s electrical signals – to help identify heart conditions. However, no study has successfully proven ECGs reduce the risk.

Sadly, even with extensive ECGs and other cardiac testing prior to participating, sudden cardiac arrest can still occur because some conditions will not be found prior to the cardiac arrest. One example is Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen, who had several normal heart tests before suffering a cardiac arrest during a match. His story highlights the best way to save lives in these situations: recognize the sudden cardiac arrest and provide appropriate CPR and defibrillation.

Are treatments available for these conditions?

Athletes diagnosed with these conditions may still be able to play sports. Once these conditions are identified, there are treatments that can decrease the risk of cardiac events and may allow for continued participation.

Treatments vary based on the condition, but the general options are:

■ Performing surgical procedures to change the heart’s underlying structure

■ Performing procedures to change the heart’s electrical pathways

■ Implanting a defibrillator that can automatically restore a regular heart rhythm if an athlete suffers a cardiac event

■ Prescribing medications to prevent dangerous heart rhythms

An athlete’s medical team can also work to make the sports environment as safe as possible for them. For instance, making sure to exercise with others, ensuring an AED is available, and encouraging appropriate hydration during practices and games.

How UVa Health can help

UVa Health’s Pediatric Cardiology Department and Adult Heart and Vascular Center is fortunate to have experts in every subspecialty of cardiology to help diagnose and treat heart conditions in athletes. UVa Health has experts in sports cardiology, congenital heart disease, heart rhythm disorders, genetic cardiovascular conditions, cardiac surgery, cardiac imaging and connective tissue disorders.

Our team can work with athletes to develop the best plan for them based on their individual conditions and needs.

