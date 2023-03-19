Region Ten Community Services Board is privileged to provide support to individuals with developmental disability concerns in the counties of Albemarle, Greene, Fluvanna, Louisa and Nelson and the City of Charlottesville. As service providers continue to adapt to the changing environment in the post-pandemic world, it is important to acknowledge the partnerships in the community who help provide support to the people we serve.

One such partnership is with the local chapter of Best Buddies International, an organization founded by Anthony Kennedy Shriver in 1989 with chapters across the country dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (ID/DD).

By linking adults with developmental disabilities to college students who volunteer as “buddies,” the Best Buddies organization is able to achieve its goals. The local chapter of Best Buddies is operated through the University of Virginia.

March is typically recognized as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, and it is also Best Buddies month, which is an annual opportunity for the Best Buddies organization to honor individuals with developmental disabilities and student volunteers. These individuals build important relationships that improve self-esteem, remove stigma, and enrich the lives of all involved. In the current academic year, Region Ten and Best Buddies have made a number of peer connections between a Best Buddies volunteer and an adult with a developmental disability.

Region Ten Community Services board is proud to work in collaboration with the Best Buddies organization as it promotes Spread the Word: Inclusion, a campaign to end use of the “R” word, now in full swing. For more than 12 years, Best Buddies and the Special Olympics have partnered each March to promote inclusive thinking and challenge thought on the power of language.

According to Best Buddies, the Spread the Word campaign was “born out of a goal to invite discussion on how language can be hurtful and how our word choices should promote positivity for people of all abilities. Since then, the campaign has become much more. This initiative invites leaders to share with their community ways that we can act and speak more inclusively every day and advance opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

Locally, Region Ten is promoting awareness of the benefits of including individuals with developmental disabilities as full and contributing members of our community. By welcoming individuals with disabilities into non-disabled activities and settings, everyone plays a role in helping to break down barriers that have contributed to isolation and exclusion.

In honor of Developmental Disabilities Awareness and Best Buddies Month, many special events have taken already taken place in our area. In wrapping up Spread the Word week, this brings to a close a time that recognizes these connections, and affirms the positive contributions people with developmental disabilities can have in the community. Even as the Spread the Word festivities are ending, the message of inclusiveness must continue year round.

As a proud to partner with Best Buddies, Region Ten embraces the mission of the Spread the Word campaign, which seeks to empower people with developmental disabilities with the goal of living meaningful lives, obtaining work, and living independently. As articulated by the Best Buddies organization, we must “Be a teammate. Be a friend. Welcome someone who has been left out. Sit next to someone alone at lunch. Say hello to someone in the hallway. There are so many ways to spread inclusion. Choose yours. Make a pledge and start today. Join us to make inclusion a reality for all people with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

For additional information on the Spread the Word campaign, visit https://www.spreadtheword.global/about