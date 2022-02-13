Vital Signs: Small changes add up to heart-healthy lifestyles

Keeping your heart as healthy as possible is not only important for older adults with multiple medical problems, but it is something we all need to think about throughout our lifespan. You don’t want to be reactive — waiting for something to happen and then trying to correct the problem. Be proactive: eating a healthy diet including a variety of vegetables, exercising for 30 minutes at least 5 days per week, and monitoring your blood pressure are just a few ways to do that.

Often I will have people in the office, and they can predict some of the recommendations that I have for them in order to take better care of their health.

One way to take care of your heart and the vessels that provide the blood to the heart and all over the body is to limit fatty animal products. The fat that you can see on a piece of meat that is solid at room temperature is likely going to return to that solid form in your blood vessels. If you eat animal protein, choose the leanest cuts of meats such as chicken or pork. Limiting animal products and choosing a plant-based diet with a variety of beans as your source of protein is another option.

Quinoa is a very popular food with a much cleaner way to get protein in your diet without the fat. Try substituting low-sodium broth for the water when making quinoa for a better flavor. Why wait until the problem is evident? Start now by eating more vegetables, whole grains, high fiber (beans). Plan a meatless meal once a week to ease into better heart health. Add some quinoa to a meal, along with some roasted vegetables. Yum!

Exercise is another huge way to improve your heart health. Thirty minutes of moderate-intensity exercise at least five days a week has been shown to improve heart health. Thirty minutes don’t have to be done all at once; it can be divided into 10-minute segments or 15-minute segments of exercise; as long as the time adds up to 30 minutes, it’s up to you how you get there.

Walking is low impact; it doesn’t cause jumping and jarring motions, which may be hard on the joints in your legs, and it’s also good for your mental health. February isn’t the ideal month for getting outside and doing lots of walking, but you can walk at a gym, throughout the inside of your house, and up and down stairs in your home. Get creative and find a way to achieve your goal.

Your primary care provider (PCP) will also want to check blood work at least annually to look for increases in your cholesterol or LDL (“bad cholesterol”). Part of our cholesterol and LDL is what we eat and drink. The other part is our genetics, and we can’t change that. If you are eating a heart-healthy diet, exercising 30 minutes five days per week at a moderate intensity, and your LDL levels are still high, your PCP may want to add a medication to help keep the LDL controlled, to decrease your risk of future problems, such as a heart attack or stroke.

Scheduling an annual appointment with your PCP is a good way to see how your blood pressure is doing. If your blood pressure is higher than 140/80 in the office, your PCP may recommend purchasing a blood pressure cuff to have at home to monitor your BP at rest. Some folks' blood pressure tends to be higher in the office but is completely normal at home, and that’s important to know. As PCPs, we want to treat your resting BP.

Hydration is also an important part of heart health. Our bodies require water to function as best as possible. Cut out a soft drink and trade it for a 16-ounce cup of water.

Start small in order to set yourself up for success. Small changes can turn into huge health benefits.

Angie Honeycutt is an advanced practice clinician at Sentara Primary Care Waynesboro.