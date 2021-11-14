Vital Signs: Six tips for serving a safe Thanksgiving meal

Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends to come together, give thanks, and share a good meal, but not a time to get sick from a holiday dinner. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), foodborne illnesses affect tens of millions of people and kill thousands of people in the United States each year. With statistics like those, handling and serving food safely can seem daunting, but it can be done.
Here are six simple steps to take to ensure you are serving safely this season:
Use a food thermometerIs your food thermometer working properly? Fill a clear container with 60% ice and 40% water and insert the metal probe into the water. Your thermometer should read 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Shop smartIf you don’t already own one, buy a digital thermometer so you can check food temperatures. This is one of the most important things you can do while cooking, cooling and serving food. Thermometers also make great stocking stuffers.
When shopping, start in the middle aisles for non-refrigerated items. Add refrigerated and frozen foods to your cart last. Bring reusable ice packs and insulated bags to keep your foods cold while driving home. Disinfect reusable bags and ice packs on a regular basis.
Check expiration dates in the grocery store and your pantry.
Thaw foods in the refrigerator, under running water, or in the microwave.
Beware of cross-contamination and proper food storageMake sure all cutting boards, cookware, and utensils are properly cleaned before use.
Don’t store raw meats over ready-to-eat foods. Keep meats at the bottom of the refrigerator.
Don’t stack different types of meat on top of each other. For example, don’t place chicken over ground beef.
Keep cold foods cold
and hot foods hotRefrigerated foods should be kept at 41°F or lower. After meeting the required cooking temperature, continue to keep cooked foods at 135°F. When stored above 41°F or cooked below 135°F, foods can grow bacteria that make you sick.
Consider the chef’s healthIf you’ve been feeling under the weather or experiencing vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, or jaundice (yellowing of the eyes) in the past two days, let someone else prepare the food.
One out of five foodborne illnesses is attributed to individuals cooking while sick. Although you may start feeling better, you may still be spreading germs that can get into food. Always wash your hands before beginning any food preparation, as they carry bacteria and viruses that can be transmitted through preparing foods.
Cooking foods in advance and saving leftoversThe cooling process should start once the thermometer reads 135°F. Put food in shallow containers so they cool faster. Use the freezer, ice baths or refrigerator to cool food more quickly.
Properly cooled foods should reach a temperature of 70°F within two hours of starting the process. Continue to cool foods from 70°F to 41°F within the next four hours. Check food temperatures every hour to ensure your food is cooling properly within the required time frames.
If you reheat leftovers, make sure they reach a temperature of 165°F. This will destroy certain bacteria that can grow on foods while in the danger zone (41 to 135°F).
Serving safe food will make your holiday season even more enjoyable. For more information about food safety, visit www.cdc.gov/foodsafety.
Eric S. Myers is environmental health supervisor for Blue Ridge Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.