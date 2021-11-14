Vital Signs: Six tips for serving a safe Thanksgiving meal

Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends to come together, give thanks, and share a good meal, but not a time to get sick from a holiday dinner. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), foodborne illnesses affect tens of millions of people and kill thousands of people in the United States each year. With statistics like those, handling and serving food safely can seem daunting, but it can be done.

Here are six simple steps to take to ensure you are serving safely this season:

Use a food thermometerIs your food thermometer working properly? Fill a clear container with 60% ice and 40% water and insert the metal probe into the water. Your thermometer should read 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Shop smartIf you don’t already own one, buy a digital thermometer so you can check food temperatures. This is one of the most important things you can do while cooking, cooling and serving food. Thermometers also make great stocking stuffers.

When shopping, start in the middle aisles for non-refrigerated items. Add refrigerated and frozen foods to your cart last. Bring reusable ice packs and insulated bags to keep your foods cold while driving home. Disinfect reusable bags and ice packs on a regular basis.