Vital Signs: Signs of scoliosis to watch for in young people

With public schools in Virginia no longer offering screenings for scoliosis — when the spine curves sideways into a C- or S-shape — parents may wonder what signs they can watch for that may require a visit to the pediatrician.

Here is a look at the symptoms of scoliosis and how it is diagnosed, as well as the treatment options for a condition that affects millions of Americans and is typically spotted during childhood — more frequently among girls.

Spotting scoliosis

It can be difficult to tell whether your child has scoliosis, which can appear at any time as your child grows up. However, there are certain signs that parents can watch for that may be caused by scoliosis. They include:

■ A difference in height of their shoulders or hips.

■ One shoulder blade sticks out more than the other.

■ Their arms don’t appear to be the same length.

If you spot any of these signs, you should discuss them with your child’s pediatrician, who can perform a screening test to detect scoliosis. They will look at your child’s walking patterns, spine shape, curve and rotation, as well as posture.

Treating scoliosis

Although scoliosis isn’t life-threatening, it can cause back pain, breathing problems from a compressed rib cage and body-image issues. Depending on your child’s age and how much his or her spine curves, your treatment team may choose from several different treatment options.

■ Close observation: If your child has a mild curve, your doctor may recommend physical therapy to help improve his or her posture and schedule regular X-rays to monitor your child’s growth and whether the spinal curve increases.

■ Bracing or casting: If your child has a deeper or growing spinal curve, your doctor may recommend a brace or cast to prevent the scoliosis from getting worse.

■ Surgery: For more severe or worsening cases of scoliosis, surgery may be needed to straighten your child’s back or prevent the spinal curve from worsening. Recovery from a surgical procedure can take several months. Depending on your child’s needs, surgical options to address scoliosis include:

Expanding rods: The rods are attached along the spine and are adjusted in length as your child grows.

Spinal tethering: A strong, flexible cord is placed along the edge of the spine, then tightened to straighten the spine.

Spinal fusion: Two or more spinal bones are connected so they can’t move separately, and metal rods or screws hold your child’s spine straight while the bones fuse together to permanently straighten the spine.

How UVa Children’s can help

Our team of specialists at the UVa Children’s Pediatric Orthopedics Clinic specializes in caring for children with a range of orthopedic conditions, ranging from scoliosis to bone fractures and cerebral palsy.

The UVa team — nationally ranked for pediatric orthopedic care by U.S. News & World Report — will develop a customized plan for your child’s needs and provides comprehensive care for children with scoliosis, beginning with the latest imaging and including physical therapy, bracing or spinal surgery if needed. While almost all UVa orthopedic services will be moving to the new UVa Orthopedic Center on Ivy Road in the coming weeks, our pediatric orthopedics will continue to see patients inside the Battle Building at 1204 W. Main St. in Charlottesville.

For more information on scoliosis care at UVa Children’s, visit childrens.uvahealth.com/services/pediatric-orthopedics/scoliosis.

Dr. Keith Bachmann is a pediatric orthopedic surgeon with UVa Children’s and UVa Orthopedics who specializes in scoliosis surgery.