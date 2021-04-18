Vital Signs: Seven ways to help prevent underage drinking

April is Alcohol Awareness Month — and a great time to talk with your child about how to avoid alcohol use.
According to the 2020 Monitoring the Future Survey, 55% of U.S. high school seniors report use of alcohol in the past year. Nearly 21 percent of eighth-graders also reported alcohol use in the past year.
Alcohol impacts the young brain in different and more significant ways than adult brains. The younger a person starts drinking, the more likely it is that person will develop a diagnosable substance use disorder in adulthood. Twenty-two percent of people who drink before age 15 will develop a substance use disorder in their lifetime, compared with less than 5% of people who wait until age 21 to drink.
Here are some steps you can take to help prevent underage drinking in your home:
Monitor access to alcohol. The No. 1 strategy that impacts early adolescent alcohol use is limiting access. Parents or caregivers should keep track of where alcohol is in the home and how easily it can be accessed by your child. Would you notice if a beer or other drink was missing from your cabinet or refrigerator? If the answer is no, take steps to determine how you will track whether your child might be accessing alcohol in the home or how to keep alcohol away from minors.
Communicate your family expectations. While many people believe peers and friends become the biggest influences in a young person’s life, teenagers say their parents impact their values more than anyone else. Talk with your child about your expectations around substance use and the risks that come with using alcohol. Be clear about your household rules — and that they are to promote safety, and are not about controlling your child.
Focus on safety. Our children rely on their caregivers to keep them safe, and they expect parents to talk about safety. Educate your child about the effect alcohol has on their brains and bodies to help them understand the risks associated with drinking. For more education information, there are many good resources online, including the National Institute on Drug Abuse at https://teens.drugabuse.gov/
Have the conversation more than once. It is never too soon to talk with children about healthy decisions. Open up the dialogue about alcohol use with your children and revisit the conversation so they have a chance to ask questions and get accurate information from you as a trusted source of information. Many small talks are better than one long one.
Use teachable moments. Alcohol and drinking are portrayed regularly in the media, on the internet, on billboards, in music, etc. When you see or hear these examples, take the opportunity to start a low-key conversation about alcohol use that is not personal, but opens the door to further conversation.
Practice how to say no. Help your child problem-solve and create a plan for how to avoid peer pressure and say no when a friend offers a drink. Being able to blame a parent and potential consequences for drinking can be a simple, powerful way for young people to refuse alcohol. Parents and children also can create a code word or phrase they can text that will communicate that the children need the parents to come pick them up from a party or other location where alcohol is being served.
Promote positive coping skills. Children can be attracted to alcohol as a way to relieve stress or worry, or to deal with other unpleasant emotions. Help your child develop healthy ways to manage these emotions, such as exercise, spending time in nature, deep breathing, etc. Model good communication and problem-solving skills for your children and give them opportunities to practice these.
Your relationship with your child is one of the most powerful factors to keep your child safe now and in the future. Keep the lines of communication open to help prevent underage drinking.
Region Ten offers mental health and substance misuse support for our community. Call (434) 972-1800 for more information.
Laura Handler is the director of prevention services at Region Ten Community Services Board.