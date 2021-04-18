Vital Signs: Seven ways to help prevent underage drinking

April is Alcohol Awareness Month — and a great time to talk with your child about how to avoid alcohol use.

According to the 2020 Monitoring the Future Survey, 55% of U.S. high school seniors report use of alcohol in the past year. Nearly 21 percent of eighth-graders also reported alcohol use in the past year.

Alcohol impacts the young brain in different and more significant ways than adult brains. The younger a person starts drinking, the more likely it is that person will develop a diagnosable substance use disorder in adulthood. Twenty-two percent of people who drink before age 15 will develop a substance use disorder in their lifetime, compared with less than 5% of people who wait until age 21 to drink.

Here are some steps you can take to help prevent underage drinking in your home:

Monitor access to alcohol. The No. 1 strategy that impacts early adolescent alcohol use is limiting access. Parents or caregivers should keep track of where alcohol is in the home and how easily it can be accessed by your child. Would you notice if a beer or other drink was missing from your cabinet or refrigerator? If the answer is no, take steps to determine how you will track whether your child might be accessing alcohol in the home or how to keep alcohol away from minors.